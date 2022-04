Steven Spielberg had some high praise for Squid Game this week. Deadline asked the West Side Story director about the changing landscape. He offered up his thoughts on Netflix's mega-hit. In his comments, Spielberg said that Squid Game "changes the math entirely" as it relates to the streaming game at large. CCO Ted Sarandos said as much about Hwang Gon-hyuk's show before it even hit the streaming service. Netflix had the kind of massive hit that other outfits had been tirelessly running after for a long time now. It was not an overnight success by any means, but media stories have spun the determination that it takes to get a show like Squid Game made as a inspirational tale. Luckily, because of the work from Hwang and his stars, the next big foreign sensation might have an easier time breaking through in America. Check out what the director had to say down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO