Vermillion, SD

SDSU softball defeats USD 4-1 in Vermillion

By Tanner Castora
 1 day ago

VERMILLION, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State softball wrapped up its weekend in Vermillion Sunday with a 4-1 win over South Dakota. The Jackrabbits move to 23-9 on the season and 4-2 in the Summit League.

Jocelyn Carrillo had two RBIs to lead SDSU. Her first came in the second frame, reaching on a fielder’s choice that plated Lindsey Culver for the 1-0 lead. She also homered in the fourth inning, a solo shot that made it a 3-0 contest.

Her sister, Rozelyn Carrillo, drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning to send home Mia Jarecki. The final SDSU run came in the seventh when Culver was hit by a pitch, advancing Emma Osmundson home.

The Coyotes’ lone run came in the sixth inning.

Grace Glanzer picked up her second win over the weekend and improves to 12-3 on the year. She gave up five hits and one run while striking out five in the complete game effort.

Osmundson went 2-for-3 at the plate. Culver and the Carrillo sisters had one hit apiece.

The Jacks will travel to Minneapolis for a midweek doubleheader at Minnesota Wednesday. They then return to Brookings for their home opener next weekend against Western Illinois.

