ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation’s Latest Denim Uses Post-consumer Fabric Scraps

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYIAv_0eyTGkXu00

Click here to read the full article.

Reformation is unveiling “Circular Denim ” in its latest stride to clean up its denim act — and it’s tapping manufacturing waste for the first time to do it.

The jeans are also designed to be recycled and eligible for fiber-to-fiber recycling.

More from WWD

“We launched Ref jeans for the first time in 2017. We’re a few years into the category now, [but] we started it with the idea that it’s the most common thing in our closet, and also the dirtiest….We knew we needed to tackle it,” said Kathleen Talbot, Reformation ’s chief sustainability officer and vice president of operations. “The circular denim partnership is really about building those relationships and showing that there is a better way.”

The collection will be available beginning April 4 in select stores and online — ranging in price from $78 to $198 — and including high-rise straight-leg jeans, pleated trousers, jean shorts, overalls and a denim dress.

Today, roughly 10 percent of Reformation’s product mix is denim. The company hopes for its Circular Denim collection to pave the way for improvements across product lines.

Already, the company is partnering with a range of partners to realize its 2025 “climate positive” vision. These include FibreTrace (for tracing its cotton lines from fiber to product) and SuperCircle, as a proof point of tech-enabled recycling at scale. For its denim innovation, Reformation is partnering with Strom, a fully vertical manufacturer, and Bossa, a mill guided by zero waste principles.

“They’re willing to try something new, and take those extra steps,” Talbot said of the brand’s partners. The jeans are made from 20 percent recycled scrap cotton and 80 percent FibreTrace cotton. All styles from this collection are 100 percent recyclable, according to the company.

An estimated 12 percent of fibers are left on the factory floor, Reformation said, but through zero-waste production process with its partners, Circular Denim has a 27 percent lower carbon footprint and 89 percent reduction in water use compared to standard jeans.

“We didn’t do that as a one-off collection,” Talbot said. “This is also now a design ethic we apply to our denim [since] we launched FibreTrace a year ago now. [Circular Denim] is also the first collection that ascribed to all of the Ellen MacArthur Jeans Redesign initiative ,” which includes improved sourcing and material credentials.

Regarding Reformation’s transparency in constant improvements (like responding in real-time to a Remake report), Talbot said, “I sometimes joke we overshare….I think that’s part of the interesting opportunity of our time. There shouldn’t be a trade-off on aesthetics or design. There can be all this stuff happening behind the scenes that maybe the consumer doesn’t need to know, but if we are trying to have a rally cry to that industry, then we should be lifting up the hood.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Balenciaga and Crocs Team on New ‘Pool’ Style

Click here to read the full article. Balenciaga and Crocs are teaming once again for a new style that merges both brands’ design aesthetics. The design label and footwear brand are collaborating on the Balenciaga Crocs Pool style, a sandal-like Crocs clog with a rounded platform sole that comes in pink, black, green, white and yellow. The style is stamped with the Balenciaga logo.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 This is the latest collaboration to come from Balenciaga and Crocs. Last year, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Macarthur
People

Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors

If you haven't cleaned out your wardrobe lately, now's the time, as the welcoming of spring is often an ideal occasion to do a major closet rehaul. But after you're done saying goodbye to all those old items that just don't feel like you anymore, treat yourself by picking up some new essentials you can wear all season long, like this flowy maxi dress from Amazon that's a perfect fit for the warm weather days ahead. Oh, and did we mention it has pockets?
SHOPPING
In Style

J.Lo's Latest Jeans Combine Two of the Most Divisive Denim Trends Ever

The return of the low-rise jean, as ushered in by Julia Fox, Zoe Kravitz, and a slew of other celebrities tasked with cherry-picking trends of the past to define 2022's concept of "hotness," has been nothing if not terrifying to the masses. How can we be expected to wriggle back into those hip-bisecting, crack-revealing denim casings after having lived through the trauma the first time around?
APPAREL
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Just Re-wore a Floral Valentino Sweater with Denim Bell-Bottoms

Jennifer Lopez knows how to outfit-repeat in style. On Monday, the "Let's Get Loud" singer and boyfriend Ben Affleck were spotted making a coffee run in Los Angeles. For the outing, J.Lo pulled a piece from her wardrobe that eagle-eyed fans may recognize: a pink, purple, and green floral sweater from Valentino. She was last seen wearing the multicolored jumper during a family movie date with Ben Affleck and their kids last December.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pave#Wwd N#Reformation#Circular Denim#Fibretrace#Supercircle
WWD

The Biggest Style Moments During the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Another year, another fashionable run of bold, head-turning outfits at the Grammy Awards. Of all the awards shows, the Grammys is perhaps one that invites some of the most memorable ensembles worn by some of the biggest stars. From the red carpet to the outfit changes during the performances, it seemed artists did not hold back when it came to fashion-forward clothing.More from WWDBalmain RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsVersace Men's Fall 2022 The show started strong with Silk Sonic, the superduo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, performing their...
MUSIC
womenfitness.net

Women’s Softshell Jacket Water Resistant Windproof Outerwear

Shell: 96% Polyester , 4% Spandex,Lining: 100% Polyester Fleece. 2-layer construction, Softshell fabric with membrane, Non itch, Flat lock seams. Full-zip front with zipper garage. Stand-up collar with fleece lining. Convenient chest pocket and two on-seam hand pockets all with zipper closures. The Women’s High Quality Vest Softshell Jacket will...
APPAREL
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Amazon.com recalls exclusive product

BRENTWOOD, TN (WV News) – The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand released Amazon’s latest recall due to a possible electrocution and fire hazard. The popular portable water immersion heater FXswede AB (ToolGuards brand name) received 19 reports of the product overheating. Two reports received stated consumers were shocked.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Denim Head Threads: Denim Research’s Rowan Hunt Talks Personal Style

Click here to read the full article. Individuals in the denim industry are focused on making goods that wind up in other people’s wardrobes, but how do they curate their own closets? This series offers an inside look into the personal style and shopping behavior of the people behind jeans. Rowan Hunt is the founder of Denim Research, a consultancy that helps guide denim brands in sustainability. This includes support for developing lower impact products, making factories eco-friendlier and communicating sustainability to consumers. Prior to creating the consultancy, Rowan worked at companies including Debenhams and Fat Face. Read more on Carved in...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: The Sustainable Designers Taking Over Pre-Oscars Fashion

Red Carpet Green Dress is ready to unveil the winning looks from its global design contest. Because of the pandemic, the nonprofit postponed its 2020 celebrations to convene the winning looks from the past two contest seasons. Winning designers include Sanah Sharma and Jasmine Kelly Rutherford for 2020, and designers Benjamin Kho and Yuriko Fukuda for 2021.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

NielsenIQ’s Black Beauty Consumers’ Buying Power

Click here to read the full article. Despite the growing power of the Black consumer, brands have yet to cater to them properly, new data shows. A report from NielsenIQ shows the growing size and momentum of the Black beauty shopper, with buying power expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2024. It is also younger and seeing higher gains in high-income households, the report added.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “This is the way that America looks,” said Anna Mayo, beauty vertical client director, NielsenIQ....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. April 2022 will see the release of several interesting movies across genres like comedy, thriller and action. Netflix will start the month with the release of “The Bubble,” a star-studded comedy about a group of actors who are quarantined after contracting COVID-19 while filming an action movie about flying dinosaurs.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments A few of the month’s new films are also inspired by true events, such as HBO’s “The Survivor,” which tells...
MOVIES
Sourcing Journal

Denim Head Threads: Designer Piero Turk Shares His Denim Collection

Click here to read the full article. Individuals in the denim industry are focused on making goods that wind up in other people’s wardrobes, but how do they curate their own closets? This series offers an inside look into the personal style and shopping behavior of the people behind jeans. Piero Turk has been a freelance denim designer since 1983. Over the past four decades, he’s worked with names including Lee, Guess, Hilfiger, Pepe Jeans, AG by Adriano Goldschmied, Big Star, Trussardi Jeans and Cerruti Jeans. He’s also collaborated with mills like Bossa and Orta Anadolu. Piero took Carved in Blue inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Woolmark Now Educating Fashion Insiders on Sustainable, Circular Design

Click here to read the full article. A new educational curriculum is designed to give industry stakeholders insights into how to use wool more sustainably across product lines. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLeonardo DiCaprio-Backed VC Fund to Invest $45M into CircularityWoolmark Announces Performance Challenge WinnersWoolroom Launches Washable Organic Wool Bedding LineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy