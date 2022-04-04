ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camille Miceli’s First Designs for Pucci Will Drop on Mytheresa.com

By Miles Socha
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2sxL_0eyTGf8H00

From jet-set to see now, buy now: Pucci will release its first designs by new artistic director Camille Miceli in its own boutiques, at pucci.com, and with its exclusive retail partner Mytheresa.

The Italian fashion house is inviting a select group of journalists and influencers to discover the new collection in Capri on April 29, the same day the first collection will drop online and in stores.

Going forward, Pucci plans to unveil collections on a see now, buy now calendar, with deliveries timed as monthly drops. The company, controlled by French luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton , is rebooting as a resort-focused brand under Miceli, a seasoned creative who was most recently accessories creative director at Louis Vuitton.

Her first collection is dubbed “La Grotta Azzura” — named after one of the island’s famous caves with crystalline blue water — and will hit boutiques and e-commerce channels in May, June and July.

The Florentine house is keeping Miceli’s first designs under wraps, but hinted at a “nomadic, joyful and colorful wardrobe, anchored in the Mediterranean.”

Miceli chose to make her initial fashion statement for Pucci in Capri, where founder Emilio Pucci opened his first boutique in 1951 in the Marina Piccola.

“The collection will be presented in an immersive format, inviting people to experience the new Pucci lifestyle through various events that culminate with a party set in a villa — a nod to the Italian jet set of the 1960s-1970s,” Pucci said in a release provided exclusively to WWD.

Considered one of Italy’s fashion pioneers, Emilio Pucci began designing skiwear out of jersey fabrics in 1947 and opened his house in 1949. His colorful, graphic motifs quickly became a signature of the house, and strongly associated with summer getaways, too.

Controlled by LVMH since 2000 , Pucci has experimented with a variety of designers over the years, including Julio Espada, Christian Lacroix, Matthew Williamson, Peter Dundas and MSGM’s Massimo Giorgetti; studio configurations; guest designers, and even a surprise collaboration with buzzy skate brand Supreme.

The brand recently shuttered boutiques in big metropolitan cities and is concentrating on such resort locations as Miami, Palm Beach, Fla., Saint-Tropez and Portofino, Italy. It produces ready-to-wear, beachwear, accessories, childrenswear and eyewear collections.

Pucci’s weekend in Capri kicks off a month of destination fashion shows by such brands as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci and Chanel .

Mytheresa ships its luxury fashions to more than 130 countries.

WWD
RELATED PEOPLE
WWD

WWD

WWD

