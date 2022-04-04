ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nylon Makes Print Comeback at Coachella Pop-up

By Kathryn Hopkins
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMt00_0eyTGeFY00

Click here to read the full article.

After the coronavirus pandemic got in the way, Nylon is finally ready to make its print comeback at Coachella .

A 28-page glossy featuring cover face, Brazilian singer Anitta, will be handed out at the Nylon House pop-up at the music festival later this month, and will also be distributed at boutique hotels in Palm Springs, Calif. It will be Nylon’s first print issue since its previous owner, investor and real-estate magnate Marc Luzzatto, ceased print in 2017.

More from WWD

“Our goal was to create this special-edition print issues for major cultural events,” said Emma Rosenblum, chief content officer of owner Bustle Digital Group’s lifestyle arm, encompassing Bustle, Romper, Elite Daily, The Zoe Report and Nylon. “ Coachella was this natural fit for Nylon and the audience there and so we conceived this music print issue completely around the Coachella lineup.

“The thing about Nylon is you get people right on the verge of mass stardom and we think with this print issue we have identified all these people that are next year going to be the big pop stars,” she added. “Anitta is already a huge pop star, but she’s not quite as well known in the U.S. as she is in Brazil. But she’s right on the verge of breaking out here so we think to have her on the Coachella cover for Nylon is the perfect fit.”

After acquiring the fashion, music and cultural site in 2019, BDG executives planned for print around special events to launch the following year, but kept pushing back the date due to the pandemic and the lack of live events. Now that it’s back, Rosenblum wanted a purposefully smallish distribution run so it feels very exclusive to the festivalgoers, although afterward all the content will go online.

And there may be more to come as Rosenblum is mulling special print issues for other brands such as Bustle, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary next year.

This is in line with how a growing number of brands are viewing print — as special editions that compliment their digital offerings as opposed to a product they have to produce on a monthly basis. Even major fashion magazines are making changes, with all of them decreasing in frequency over the past few years.

As for Nylon House itself, the franchise that was established at Art Basel, there will be about 1,000 festivalgoers in attendance, including Anitta and other artists who are performing at Coachella, while DJ and artist Peggy Gou will be performing.

Then overnight, the property will be flipped from a party to Zoeasis, The Zoe Report’s Coachella influencer-heavy pop-up hosted by founder Rachel Zoe.

“Events are definitely back. There’s a lot of pent-up demand for IRL experiences. We demonstrated that at Art Basel, which was when the waves started to come back in our direction,” said Jason Wagenheim, chief revenue officer and president of BDG, adding the events have about eight sponsors overall. “We’ll do half a dozen events like this over the course of the year, but next year, I expect us to do more than a dozen.”

FOR MORE, SEE:

The Monthly Fashion Magazine Is No More

The City of New York Brings Legal Action Against L’Officiel USA for Failing to Pay Freelancers

Condé Nast Staffers Intend to Form Union

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Marc Jacobs and Futura Hosted a Free Arts NYC Workshop for Teen Artists

Click here to read the full article. Last weekend, Marc Jacobs joined pioneering graffiti artist Futura at the artist’s creative agency ICNCLST. The pair hosted a workshop for Free Arts NYC’s teen students and alumni, focused on the significance of a developing signature motif or logo. (Futura’s creative mark is an atom; Jacobs is known for his minimalist typeface.) After sharing their personal creative processes and careers during a talk and Q&A, the duo led a hands-on workshop to help the students begin developing their own emblems.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 202117 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet LooksMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2020 Jacobs and Futura will reunited at the Free Arts NYC annual gala and art auction set for June 8, where the designer will present Futura as this year’s honoree. Past artists honored by the organization include Kaws, Sam Moyer and Eddie Martinez, Lawrence Weiner, and Taryn Simon. The annual fundraiser supports the nonprofit’s mission of providing education and mentoring for underserved youth. Best of WWDThe Eight Must-See Moments From the 2020 Grammy AwardsAmerican Dream: What to Know About New Jersey's Supersized Shopping MallThe Biggest Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the Runways
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Paris Hilton’s Grammy Handbag Is Now an NFT on a Digital Ukrainian Platform

Peter Dundas is no stranger to the Grammy red carpet. The Norwegian designer, who lives in Los Angeles, dominated headlines in 2017 after creating Beyoncé’s entire wardrobe for music’s biggest night. And last night, at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, eyes were on his custom yellow and orange ombré jumpsuit, made for singer-songwriter H.E.R., inspired by a look worn by Aretha Franklin in 1976.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Every single Coachella headliner and lineup poster since the California festival began

Ahead of Coachella’s highly-anticipated return – following a pandemic induced three year hiatus – we’ve backtracked through the event’s musical evolution. From its early 2000s rock years to more recent pop and rap marquee names, we’ve also included every single one of the festival’s iconic lineup posters. 1999 - Beck, Rage Against the Machine, ToolCoachella’s inception into the world of festivals perfectly aligned with the post-grunge era, hence, its inaugural headliners of influential rock bands, Rage Against the Machine and Tool. Also on the bill were the experimental sounds of Beck, who rose in popularity in the 1990s with his...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Zoe
Person
Peggy Gou
WWD

Calvin Klein and Palace Cook Up a Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Calvin Klein and Palace, the buzzy London-based skateboarding and clothing brand, have cooked up a collaboration called CK 1 Palace. The two companies started teasing about their collaboration on social media this past weekend. An image of the CK 1 Palace billboard was also posted on Palace Skateboard’s Instagram showing the new logo from their joint effort, which combines Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo with the CK one. Calvin Klein has even updated its Instagram profile with the collaborative branding.More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music — and their most adventurous fashion looks. For the best of the bunch, see the slideshow above. The 2022 Grammy nominees include:More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway Record of the Year I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA FREEDOM — Jon Batiste I GET A KICK...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Magazines#Art Basel#Coachella Pop#Brazilian#Wwd Cond Nast#Collegefashionista#Cf Clubhouse#Bustle Digital Group#The Zoe Report
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The Biggest Style Moments During the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Another year, another fashionable run of bold, head-turning outfits at the Grammy Awards. Of all the awards shows, the Grammys is perhaps one that invites some of the most memorable ensembles worn by some of the biggest stars. From the red carpet to the outfit changes during the performances, it seemed artists did not hold back when it came to fashion-forward clothing.More from WWDBalmain RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsVersace Men's Fall 2022 The show started strong with Silk Sonic, the superduo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, performing their...
MUSIC
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. April 2022 will see the release of several interesting movies across genres like comedy, thriller and action. Netflix will start the month with the release of “The Bubble,” a star-studded comedy about a group of actors who are quarantined after contracting COVID-19 while filming an action movie about flying dinosaurs.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments A few of the month’s new films are also inspired by true events, such as HBO’s “The Survivor,” which tells...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
WWD

Rue21 Taps Avani Gregg

Click here to read the full article. Rue21 has tapped social media star and makeup artist Avani Gregg as its first influencer. Gregg has millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. For the Rue21 campaign, Gregg selected her favorite pieces from Rue21’s spring girls assortment. The edit includes 10 outfits with a range of jeans, screen T-shirts, seamless tanks, active bottoms and dresses in sizes XS-4X priced starting from $12.99 to $44.99 per item. These pieces were strategically picked to reflect Avani’s version of a “Spring Staycation” with a West Coast vibe. The limited grouping will be available through the end of June.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsThe Frick Collection Young Fellows Ball 2022 Rue21 targets 15- to 25-year-old Gen Z customers and the Warrendale, Pa.-based specialty retailer operates more than 650 brick-and-mortar locations and rue21.com. It sells affordable, “on-trend,” private-label fashion including lots of jeans, jeggings, sweaters and hoodies, in regular and plus-sizes, with much of the assortment in the $20 to $40 range.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

SEVENTEEN Comeback 2022: K-pop Group Confirms New Project in May

SEVENTEEN released their Japanese special single, Power of Love, in December. SEVENTEEN is ready to sweep the charts and music shows once again. Despite the COVID-19, SEVENTEEN remains active to give their fans the best music to soothe them. The K-pop group even expanded their career by making their US TV debut in January 2021 on The Late Late Show with James Corden before visiting the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Enlists Former Victoria’s Secret Angels for Latest Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Skims is engaging in a little ’90s nostalgia for its latest campaign.  The innerwear, loungewear and swimwear brand cofounded by Kim Kardashian has enlisted models — and former Victoria’s Secret Angels — Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks for its latest campaign. More from WWDPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party “Through the years, I’ve witnessed Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice lay the groundwork for what’s possible as fashion icons and entrepreneurs and bringing them...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Frosted Nineties Eyeshadow Is Making A Comeback

Remember when it was cool to layer your lids in a frosted metallic sheen? Cool once more, this 1990s trend is making a comeback. Spotted on every major beauty influencer and celebrity alike – swathes of shimmer have lit up the lids of Lily James, Jourdan Dunn, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna.
MAKEUP
InsideHook

The Corporate Bro Look Is Making a Comeback on TikTok

TikTok, it seems, is down bad. Whether it’s men wearing their hats backward or those showing some upper thigh with a pair of 5-inch shorts, TikTok users tend to go positively feral for a different male fashion trend every other month or so. The look currently driving the women of TikTok wild, however, is a surprisingly conventional one that’s been the subject of online ridicule for quite some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

NielsenIQ’s Black Beauty Consumers’ Buying Power

Click here to read the full article. Despite the growing power of the Black consumer, brands have yet to cater to them properly, new data shows. A report from NielsenIQ shows the growing size and momentum of the Black beauty shopper, with buying power expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2024. It is also younger and seeing higher gains in high-income households, the report added.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “This is the way that America looks,” said Anna Mayo, beauty vertical client director, NielsenIQ....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kering Settles Bottega Veneta Tax Dispute

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Kering is settling a tax dispute pertaining to its controlled Bottega Veneta brand through the payment of 186.7 million euros to the Italian Revenue Agency, the Agenzia delle Entrate. Investigations made by the prosecutor’s office in Milan determined that two Bottega Veneta foreign branches were allegedly actually operating in Italy. The amount due to be paid by Kering relates to additional taxes and interest the prosecutor claims is owed to the Italian government.More from WWDBottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022Front Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A....
BUSINESS
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy