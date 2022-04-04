ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C.P. Company, Clarks Team Up for Capsule

By Martino Carrera
 1 day ago
C.P. Company and Clarks are dropping a cobranded spring capsule collection aimed at celebrating life in the outdoors — with an urban spin.

The sportswear brand, known as the pioneer of the garment-dyeing technique, teamed with the British footwear specialist on the creation of two jackets and accompanying shoes. The sand- or chocolate-hued anorak and goggle-equipped jacket are crafted from polyurethane-coated linen and peppered with rubber inserts. They are complemented by two new iterations of Clarks’ signature Desert Trek footwear design with contrasting rubber details and a Vibram outsole, as well as a crossbody bag.

Available at C.P. Company’s flagship stores internationally, on the brand’s e-commerce site, as well as exclusively at Clarks’ Berwick Street store in London and select global retailers, the collection retails for between 160 euros for shoes and 890 euros for the anorak.

