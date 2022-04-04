ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music & Art at the Cafe to feature Americana artist The Lowest Pair April 12

Morning Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMSL – Music & Art at the Cafe. • Doors open at 6:30 p.m. • Featuring Americana act The Lowest Pair, plus teenage visual, literary and performing artists and a reading from the pulp novelette “The Congo Conspiracy”. —— CHESTER — A diverse cultural arts offering in...

www.morningjournalnews.com

Y-105FM

Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Unbelievably Low Ticket Prices

Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
ARCADIA, WI
Post Register

Arts & music briefly

POPS concert to be held in PocatelloA POPs concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave. in Pocatello. The performance will have music by the Music City Hit-Makers backed by the Idaho State Civic Symphony.
POCATELLO, ID
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Sigurdur Johannsson is Deltona Art Club’s March Featured Artist

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The watercolor painting A Golden Mist by Sigurdur Johannsson is hanging prominently in the Deltona City Hall foyer. The artist, known as Siggi, is from Reykjavik, Iceland. Johannsson...
DELTONA, FL
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
Lonestar 99.5

New Selena Album Featuring Unreleased Music Set To Be Released In April

Selena fans get ready for some new music from the beloved Tejano star!. In a recent virtual interview with Latin Groove News, Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla revealed that "beautiful arrangements" of his late daughter's songs will be on a new album that will be released by Warner Music. According to Quintanilla, the new album will include a total of 13 songs.
MUSIC
The Morning Call

Godfrey Daniels’ new musical season: 25 concerts from Celtic sounds to Americana roots, rock, and blues

From Celtic sounds to the blues, you’ll have a good chance of finding a great show this spring at Bethlehem’s Godfrey Daniels. The legendary listening room, marking its 46th year this year, recently announced 25 shows scheduled starting this month through June. Here are some of the highlights: * Singer-songwriters Rachael Sage and Miriam Clancy, 8 p.m. March 26 * Drew Nugent & The Midnight ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

West Volusia Artists are featuring Nardja Segui as Artist of the Month for April

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Segui’s acrylic still life Dulce Flor, or “sweet flower,” is her favorite flower. She learned to love magnolias after living with them in New Orleans and Florida. Magnolia means “everlasting connection.”
DELAND, FL
Bangor Daily News

UMF Emery Community Arts Center features ‘TRUTH TELLERS,’ a documentary on artist Robert Shetterly by acclaimed Maine filmmaker Richard Kane

FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center proudly presents “TRUTH TELLERS,” a documentary by Maine filmmaker Richard Kane on artist and activist Robert Shetterly who has painted 255 portraits of Americans, past and present, who had the moral courage to confront issues of social, environmental and economic justice. The screening will be at the Emery Performance Space on Thursday, March 24, at 7.p.m. It is free and open to the public. Masks are required at all University indoor spaces.
MAINE STATE
wfit.org

In their latest album, Parquet Courts remain hard to define

Parquet Courts are a rock band. They're a post-punk band. A garage-rock band. They're a bit experimental. They're kind of funky? On their latest album, Sympathy For Life, they remain hard to define, bringing in more synths, keyboards and dance than ever before — but as always, that array of sounds forms the foundation for lyricist Andrew Savage's razor-sharp poetry.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Keith Emerson's life and legacy celebrated in new book

A brand new fully authorised book celebrating the life and legacy of Keith Emerson is to be published this Autumn. Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story has been written by respected rock writer Chris Welch and will be published by Rocket 88 books, the publishers behind the recent Emerson, Lake & Palmer book and also deluxe books on Opeth, Andy Summers and Jethro Tull.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Duo Art Show Featuring Local Artist in North Carolina

Let me introduce you to Pam Singh and Michelle Cherqui Levi. These women are powerhouses when you think about art and culture. We can meet these two amazing artists on April 2nd at The McDowell Arts Center from 5pm to 8:30pm. Put this address in your phone to remember 123 E McDowell St, Matthews, NC 28105. Now let’s talk about Pam and Michelle because you’ll want them on April 2, 2022.
MATTHEWS, NC

