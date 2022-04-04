ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Kenzo by Nigo Enters Retail Partnership With Saks Fifth Avenue

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzOWJ_0eyTGSbi00

Click here to read the full article.

Kenzo by Nigo has entered a retail partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue this month.

Saks will be the first luxury retailer in the North American market to launch Kenzo by Nigo with its limited-edition spring drops. Nigo was named artistic director of Kenzo last September.

More from WWD

Saks has created bespoke dedicated installations at its stores in New York and Chicago for Drop 3, starting April 2. There will be new installations for Drop 4 in May as well, in New York, Chicago and Atlanta. Both drops will be available on Saks’ e-commerce.

The limited-edition drops lead up to the introduction of Nigo’s first full collection for the fall 2022 season that Saks will carry across 10 doors and online.

Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, told WWD,  “We are excited to be the exclusive retail partner for this collection as Kenzo enters a new era under Nigo’s leadership. Customers come to Saks to discover newness and fashion they can’t find anywhere else, and we anticipate that this limited-edition capsule will have a strong appeal for both our men’s and women’s clients.”

Drop 3 is centered on denim. A key element in Nigo’s own design tradition, Japanese denim is used across a selection of reinterpreted wardrobe staples and married with the Kenzo boke flower created by Nigo. Nigo’s pieces are all genderless in nature. The backs of the denim blousons are embroidered with the logo, which also appear on the pockets of elongated denim jackets, denim trousers and a knee-length skirt. The collection’s color range is black, off-white, navy blue, sky blue and midnight blue.

For men, Saks is carrying  Kenzo by Nigo’s oversize T-shirt, pocket relax T-shirt, relaxed denim pant, patch pocket overshirt, denim jacket and embroidered denim jacket, ranging from $185 to $925. For women, the offering is an oversize T-shirt, pocket relax T-shirt, patch pocket overshirt, regular denim pant, knee-length denim skirt, denim jacket and embroidered denim jacket, retailing from $185 to $985.

FOR MORE STORIES:

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Drops First Limited-edition Capsule by Nigo Alongside NFTs

Nigo Wants to Revive ‘Fun in Fashion’ at Kenzo

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
WWD

Saks Marks Partnership With Aspen Design Space One Hour Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Last week in Aspen, Colo., Saks hosted a dinner to celebrate its partnership with new Aspen gallery One Hour Ahead, and its exhibition “Female Pop: Then & Now, Series 2.” The group art show features work by artists including Rita Ackermann, Mickalene Thomas, Emma Stern and Allison Zuckerman.More from WWDZadrian Smith on Styling at the Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTAsBerlin Fashion Week March 2022Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 BAFTA Awards “One Hour Ahead is thrilled to partner with Saks on our opening exhibit,” said One Hour Ahead cofounders Ashley Wein and Sarah Calodney. “As female founders curating an exhibit that celebrates female artists, we sought a partner that is a known champion of female creatives. Saks’ unique perspective on design aligns perfectly with our exhibit, which is thought-provoking, fun and sophisticated.” Guests including Lili Buffett, Gela Nash-Taylor, Mariel Sholem and Laura Lehmann were on hand to mark the occasion. Best of WWDThe Eight Must-See Moments From the 2020 Grammy AwardsAmerican Dream: What to Know About New Jersey's Supersized Shopping MallThe Biggest Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the Runways
ASPEN, CO
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketRealist

How Nordstrom Became a Global Fashion Retail Company

Nordstrom has come a long way, from a shoe store to a global retail chain that sells clothing, jewelry, cosmetics, handbags, and more. The brand has garnered plenty of endorsements from celebrities and appeals to both small and large budgets. The company's ownership has changed throughout its century of existence. Who owns Nordstrom now?
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
StyleCaster

Saks Fifth Avenue Is Having The Designer Sale of Our Dreams—Shop Prada & Staud For Hundreds Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you and your credit card have been patiently waiting for the perfect moment to buy your first designer handbag, sunglasses or shoes, now’s the time. Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends and Family Sale is here, and color us touched, because we’re considered to be a part of that group—you included! The extremely rare sale comes once a year and accounts for a ton of jaw-breaking deals. We’re talking Prada, Staud and Balenciaga discounts, people....
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Elevates an Unexpected Maxi Dress With Gold Balenciaga Choker & Pointy Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took a classy and chic ensemble to new heights while out in New York City on Tuesday. The reality television star was spotted leaving a meeting at One World Trade Center. The industry muse looked flawless and fashionable in an off-the-shoulder black dress. The form-fitting ankle-length number was complete with long-sleeves and a fold over neckline. To add a touch of drama to her monochromatic look, the Skims founder accessorized with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Balenciaga and Crocs Team on New ‘Pool’ Style

Click here to read the full article. Balenciaga and Crocs are teaming once again for a new style that merges both brands’ design aesthetics. The design label and footwear brand are collaborating on the Balenciaga Crocs Pool style, a sandal-like Crocs clog with a rounded platform sole that comes in pink, black, green, white and yellow. The style is stamped with the Balenciaga logo.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 This is the latest collaboration to come from Balenciaga and Crocs. Last year, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A$AP Rocky, Mercedes-Benz Team on ’90s-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. A$AP Rocky and Mercedes-Benz are teaming up for a ’90s-inspired fashion and merchandise collection. The rapper and the car manufacturer are joining forces for an apparel and accessories collection that fuses the former’s streetwear style with the latter’s well-known logo. The collection offers sweaters, hoodies, trousers, jackets, baseball caps and bags and ranges in price from $60 to $175.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet The collection takes a ’90s-inspired approach with pieces such as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigo
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Back to the ’90s in Baggy Low-Rise Jeans With Vans Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber kept things casual during her latest outing. The model stepped out on Thursday in LA wearing a white cropped T-shirt paired with medium-wash jeans. Her low-rise jeans featured a ’90s-esque baggy style. She added simple jewelry to her look as well as black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag. Bieber tied in the black in her purse and shades with her shoes. She opted for a pair of black sneakers with while...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion. On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell. As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saks Fifth Avenue#Retailer#North American#Wwd Kenzo#Japanese
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Katie Sturino Teams With Amazon’s The Drop for Size-inclusive Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Katie Sturino and Amazon are joining forces for the most size-inclusive collection to come from the e-commerce giant’s fashion category. The Megababe founder and influencer is teaming with Amazon’s The Drop — the company’s fashion arm that offers limited-edition collections with celebrities, influencers and brands — for an eight-piece spring fashion collection that is the most size-inclusive range ever carried on The Drop. Sizes for the apparel collection range from XXS to 5X.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All TimePhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. April 2022 will see the release of several interesting movies across genres like comedy, thriller and action. Netflix will start the month with the release of “The Bubble,” a star-studded comedy about a group of actors who are quarantined after contracting COVID-19 while filming an action movie about flying dinosaurs.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments A few of the month’s new films are also inspired by true events, such as HBO’s “The Survivor,” which tells...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Rihanna Is Date Night Casual with A$AP Rocky in ‘Baby Daddy’ T-Shirt, Denim and Air Jordans

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna gave her viral pregnancy style a sporty spin for a Hollywood date night with A$AP Rocky last night. While seeing a movie together, the musician couple stepped out on Hollywood Boulevard. Rihanna was casually dressed in a pair of wide-legged blue jeans, as well as a printed white graphic T-shirt that read “Who Dat Is?” and “Das Jus My Baby Daddy” with an image of two cartoon mouses — a cheeky reference to herself and Rocky. Completing her look was a gold pendant necklace, color-blocked navy track jacket and a white trucker hat...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Save 25% on New Spring Styles at Saks Fifth Avenue — But Today’s Your Last Chance to Shop It

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With warm weather in our sights, you’re going to need a new wardrobe for outside. And what better way to upgrade your outfits than with an assortment of lavish pieces on sale. Saks Fifth Avenue is offering 25% off new arrivals, from designer clothing to more. These are can’t miss deals that you need to snag immediately. Today is your last day to take advantage of this spring sale that ends at midnight....
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

Barbie Ferreira's Scarf Dress Nails the "Euphoria"-on-Vacation Aesthetic

Barbie Ferreira is among the most colorful dressers in young Hollywood, and she proved the point at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, March 27, when she arrived in a silk Fendi scarf dress infused with '70s glamour. The "Euphoria" actor, who works with stylist Chris Horan on everything from editorials to events, plucked this design straight off Kim Jones's spring/summer 2022 runway, where an archival logo was revamped. The subtle yet striking "Fendi" pattern was imprinted across Ferreira's strapless dress, which was composed of diagonal ivory, pink, and gold stripes from top to bottom.
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy