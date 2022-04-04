Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas out 'weeks, not days' with oblique strain

Josh Rojas won't be available for Opening Day. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Rojas played in 139 games for the Diamondbacks in 2021, seeing time in the outfield, second base, shortstop and third base. Over 550 plate appearances, Rojas posted 128 hits and 32 doubles, batting .247 with 11 HR, 44 RBI, a .341 OBP% and a .411 SLG%.

In three seasons in the majors, all with Arizona, the 27-year-old Rojas has played in 197 games, batting .247 with 13 HR and 62 RBI.

The loss of Rojas leaves Arizona thin at infield positions. The Diamondbacks are already without shortstop Nick Ahmed, who has been nursing a shoulder injury that may require surgery.

Last week, azcentral.com reported that Ahmed would seek a second opinion on his shoulder in hopes of rehabbing the injury instead of opting for surgery. Also, a recent MRI didn't show enough for a decision to be made.