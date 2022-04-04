‘Go Fly A Kite’

GOSHEN — Village officials have approved plans for a 635,000-square-foot building off Route 17M that will serve as a new production and bottling site for Kedem wine and grape juice and a warehouse for a global leader in kosher wines and spirits. Mordy Herzog, CEO of the family-owned Royal Wine Corp., said in an interview Monday that the company plans to start construction soon and finish at least the warehouse part of the project by the middle of 2024....

