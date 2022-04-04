ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joyce Ann (McIntosh) Bhe

By Editorials
Morning Journal
 1 day ago

Joyce Ann (McIntosh) Bhe, 73, of Beloit passed away suddenly on April 1, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Joyce was born Jan. 28, 1949 in East Liverpool to Frank and Evelyn (FitzGerald) McIntosh. A...

