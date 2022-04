WAILUKU, MAUI (KITV4) -- Maui police have apprehended two people in connection with the car break-in that ultimately led to the death of the police chief's private secretary. "Thirty-five days ago, we came here to speak about the death of Terry Jones. We spoke how she was the victim of a theft. We are here today because an arrest has been made," announced MPD chief John Pelletier during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

