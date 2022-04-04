ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cory Schneider wasn’t sure he’d ‘ever get another opportunity’ before Islanders start

By Ethan Sears
 1 day ago

Cory Schneider’s son, recently, has become obsessed with the NHL. And, not old enough to have a strong memory of his father’s career, he’s started asking Schneider when he’ll get to play with the Islanders.

“It’s kinda like, well buddy, you gotta wait your turn and just keep working hard,” Schneider said, smiling, after his first NHL game in more than two years.

Schneider, in recent years, has dealt with hip surgery, struggles that ended his time with the Devils, and what looked like an unofficial end to his NHL career. When the Islanders signed him to a one-year deal, it seemed as though he was destined to play the entire season in AHL Bridgeport, coming up as a backup on occasion, but never actually getting in the lineup.

But on Sunday, with Ilya Sorokin hurt, Schneider got his chance and took it, notching 27 saves in a 4-3 win for the Islanders over the Devils, in a building he used to call his own.

“I don’t know if it’s fate or coincidence, but I was just grateful for the opportunity,” Schneider said. “You just don’t know after last year, you’re not sure where your future is in your career at that point and if you’ll ever get another opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eE85_0eyTFyh300
Cory Schneider wasn’t sure if he’d ever play in another NHL game before tonight.

Schneider’s family watched on, able to come as they live nearby, and he brought up the topic of his nephew, who passed away in a house fire a year ago.

“I’d like to think he was here tonight helping me out, cause I had a few bounces, a few breaks that went my way,” Schneider said. “I know he would’ve loved to be here.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz had told Schneider he’d be in net on Saturday, after Semyon Varlamov played both ends of a preceding back-to-back. He tried to keep to the same routine that helped him start 311 NHL games previously, but he admitted the moment was nerve-wracking, like playing his first game all over again.

Trotz, and Schneider’s teammates, were ecstatic for him.

“Really happy for Schneids,” Trotz said, unprompted, before the question could be asked. “Really happy.”

The Islanders made life easy for Schneider in the first two periods, holding the Devils without many high-danger chances. But he had to fend off a push in the third, when the Devils pulled within a goal twice, including in the game’s final minute.

“I think for him, he probably wanted a little bit of redemption, if you will,” Trotz said, “cause he’s gone through some injuries, rehab. All the stuff that people don’t realize that players go through that can derail your confidence, can derail your career, all that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axlvr_0eyTFyh300
Cory Schneider makes a saves during the third period of the Islanders’ win over the Devils.

But at about 7 p.m. Sunday, Schneider was smiling, standing in front of an Islanders backdrop in a Prudential Center hallway with lights shining down on his face and reporters surrounding him. An NHL winner again.

“Things can change quickly as we all know, in life in general, not just in hockey,” he said. “Always be grateful for the chances you get.”

Trotz said Ilya Sorokin (upper body) would likely return this week when the Islanders are on the road.

Andy Greene returned to the lineup after missing two games with an unspecified injury.

Adam Pelech notched his 100th career point with a secondary assist on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s first goal and then added two more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Adam Pelech
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Andy Greene
Person
Cory Schneider
Person
Barry Trotz
