ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Miles and Mom: A story of love, determination and hope in the face of a grim diagnosis

By Sarah Stoulil
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJ3lI_0eyTFsOh00

Ten-year-old Miles McIntosh loves to play football during recess. His wheelchair doesn’t move in the grass, so he convinced his classmates to play on the blacktop and to make him the quarterback. It’s an example of the tenaciousness that has shaped his life with a rare disease and inspired his mother, Nikki McIntosh, to create Rare Mamas, an organization dedicated to helping other mothers on the same journey.

Tell me about your journey with Miles.

My journey with Miles started when he was 18 months old. He was diagnosed with SMA, which is a rare neuromuscular condition. We had been on the journey to find answers for about six months prior. He had hit all his milestones until it came time to stand and walk. That’s when we noticed he was not able to bear weight on his legs, so we took him to our pediatrician who kind of dismissed it and then on to a neurologist who started to try to help us find answers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22T4iK_0eyTFsOh00

What were those six months like not knowing what was wrong with your son and getting assurances from doctors that he was fine?

That stage of wandering and wondering was terrible. As a parent, you have these instincts, these gut feelings that something might be going on and it’s really hard to get the courage to take your child to see a doctor and when the doctor is saying, ‘No, I don’t think there’s anything wrong,’ you’re kind of going against an expert because you really feel like there is. So that was really a scary place to be.

What do you remember about those years after the diagnosis?

After the diagnosis was the most difficult period of life, the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through because so much is unknown. You’re trying to understand the science behind the disease and then you’re trying to give your child the best care possible. It was overwhelming emotionally, overwhelming physically—caring for a child who is unable to walk—and overwhelming mentally just by the nature of having to learn so much. I felt completely exhausted, completely overwhelmed and scared. Truthfully, just shaken to my core.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyQNB_0eyTFsOh00

When did that begin to subside?

Time and plugging into the organization, CURE SMA, and meeting other parents who were a little bit further down the road with a child with SMA—that helped tremendously. The more I learned, the more knowledge I gained and the more confidence I gained as well.

Is that why you started Rare Mamas, so that you could do the same for other mothers navigating your same challenges?

That was exactly why. I kept thinking about those other moms out there in that beginning stage… when I think of that stage, it still wells something up inside me. I feel for these moms, and I want to help them. I was one of those moms that was given that worst case scenario: no treatment, no cure, progression of the disease is inevitable. There was no reason for hope, yet we chose hope, and I’m glad we did because it allowed us to march forward and pursue things that we might not have had we not had hope, like clinical trials for my son’s disease and the treatment that he’s now on that’s saving his life.

Take me into the future. What do you hope for Miles?

I feel like the future is bright. I see Miles using the challenges that he’s faced to go on and do something bold. I don’t know what that’s going to be, but I just know that, based on the way he is, it seems like there’s no stopping him.

Originally published in April 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Rare Mamas
The Independent

Model who lost both legs from Covid complications ‘happy to be home’ after over two months in hospital

An aspiring model from Florida who had her legs amputated after being infected with Covid-19 has returned home from hospital in time for her 21st birthday.Claire Bridges, from St Petersberg, Florida, was admitted to hospital in Tampa on 16 January this year with severe leg pain and coronavirus, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family.Though fully vaccinated, she was born with a serious heart condition, leading to grave Covid complications that stopped her heart and eventually forced doctors to amputate both her legs.But now her father Wayne Bridges has told Newsweek that she had been able to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Waterloo Journal

“I hope you’re best friends with God”, 7-year-old boy wanted to have a ‘meeting’ and gathered those who loved his dad to talk to him in heaven

Unfortunately, suddenly losing a loved one can cause extreme heartbreak. When the 7-year-old boy and his older sister unexpectedly lost their father, the two leaned on each other for support. The 7-year-old boy from California also coped with the loss by talking with his dad in heaven, a moment that was captured on camera. After the boy spoke to his father in heaven, he instructed everyone else to give their love to his parent as well.
RELIGION
The Independent

World’s third full face transplant patient says operation ‘best decision’ of his life

The third person to undergo a full face transplant operation has called it the "best decision I ever made”.The story of Mitch Hunter and the events that led to his surgery and recovery began 20 years ago, when a car he was in crashed into a 10,000 volt electrical pylon. His friend and his friend's girlfriend were in the car with him when the driver lost control of the vehicle and and it slammed into the electrical post. Mr Hunter reportedly shoved a female passenger traveling with him out of harm's way, but ended up trapped in the car...
HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

Chief medical officer is accused of separating and differentiating mothers due to their race after she referred to Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’, while she called White mothers ‘birthing people’

The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.
SOCIETY
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Name Unborn Baby

Do fathers have the right to see the birth of their child?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time in a parent's life. Children change everything, but for those who want them, they are a welcomed gift. Thousands of families experience welcoming a new member to their family every single day in the US. With that said, a lot of challenges come along with having a baby.
The Independent

‘What happened to our family?’ Trial begins in Disney dad massacre mystery as shock photos to be revealed

The families of Anthony Todt hope to finally get answers as the "Disney dad’s" trial began over the murder of his wife, their three children and the family dog.The first day began with the questioning of potential jurors, who will be confronted with gruesome images from a vacation home near Disney World in Florida - where Mr Todt is alleged to have stayed with the mummified remains of his family for weeks before his arrest.Mr Todt, 46, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and one of animal cruelty, in January 2020 after local Sheriff deputies were asked to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Let’s Fly To The Moon: Helping Your Toddler with Problem-Solving

Maybe you have a toddler like me that thinks they know it all. Your child is full of independence and very rarely wants your help. And if you are anything like me, you want to step in and help them right away because it would just be easier, and the task would get done much quicker. But wait! Letting your child discover how to complete a task on his or her own is doing so much more than you think.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As Sheila Blows Her ‘Shot’ at Redemption, Kimberlin Brown Laments Her Character’s Pitiable Fate

Any hope that Bold & Beautiful villainess Sheila ever had of having a relationship with her son and grandson probably went up in gunsmoke when she fired at Steffy and hit Finn instead. And that has to be a bummer for Kimberlin Brown, who, before the shot heard ’round the world, told Soaps.com that all the character “ever wanted was to be loved. She’s just never had the opportunity to do that because of people that had gotten in the way.”
TV & VIDEOS
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete entrepreneur hopes to bring moms into the metaverse

Over the past several months, the continued creation and expansion of an online metaverse has dominated technology headlines and conversations; using some of the same technology, a St. Petersburg startup is creating an immersive online community for women from all stages of motherhood – the Mamaverse. At Wednesday’s 1...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Kids to Know | Jordan and Joshua Liburd | JL Fun Colorz

“Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you react to it.” (Charles R. Swindoll) Since the beginning of time, people have faced obstacles, experienced setbacks, and have been challenged to overcome and push forward. What happens next, however, is a result of attitude and mindset. At the ages of nine and 11, brothers Joshua and Jordan Liburd had experienced years of feeling left out of countless elementary activities and recognitions due to the more than 20 combined food allergies between them. What takes many adults decades to figure out, these young optimists resolved in a short time to make these experiences their message as they turned the spotlight onto food allergy awareness. In 2019, Joshua and Jordan launched JL Fun Colorz, a custom crayon business that offers allergy friendly products that all children can safely enjoy.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
426
Followers
428
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy