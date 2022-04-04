ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

By Joseph Hudak
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards .

“I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal.

The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with Josh Kear and Hillary Lindsey, it’s her first new music since 2021’s My Savior and arrives as Underwood is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. The singer is set to headline this year’s Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 30.

Underwood, a seven-time Grammy winner, was nominated in two categories at the 2022 ceremonies. Her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” was up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (it lost to Brothers Osborne’s “Younger Me”), while her LP My Savior was nominated — and won — for Best Roots Gospel Album.

