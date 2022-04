MISHAWAKA — Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” opens March 25 and continues through April 2 at Bethel University’s Everest-Rohrer Chapel/Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The classic tale tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO