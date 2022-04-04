ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Expo hosts 2022 Reptile Expo

By Shamir Owens
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJERs_0eyTDrRY00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —  Scaly snakes, colorful bearded dragons, gooey worms and a few parrots were all on display at the Reptile Expo 2022.

The expo was organized by the Midwest Expos. They said that they’re all about educating others about different animals.

“People only fight for what they love and if they don’t understand animals like snakes then they’re not gonna love them and they’re not gonna wanna protect them in the future,” said Michigan Expo Public Relations Representative Natalie Boyer.

At the expo, people who own exotic animals had an opportunity to buy or sell their animals and the supplies needed to care for them.

Breeders like Sarah Mcdiarmid brought their reptiles to sell. She said she loves being a reptile keeper.

“It gives us a lot more joy in our life doing this and seeing kids and families get pets that they love and are healthy,” Mcdiarmid said.

Many families got the chance to not only look at the reptiles but pet them too.

Marci Pahl says she didn’t come for herself as much as she really came for her children.

“My boys are into frogs and snakes and bugs and everything else so I thought it would be fun. Me not so much. We’re just having fun. We’re just checking it out and my son is trying to convince me to buy a frog today,” Pahl said.

Organizers said they want people to know that there are a variety of non-traditional options for pets that they can add to their family.

“People who are allergic to cats and dogs but still want a pet. They think that all they can have is like a goldfish but there’s so many pets that they can have,” Boyer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

DNR: Hunting dog bitten by wolf near UP trail

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A hunting dog has been bitten by a wolf in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The dog and another beagle were being trained Tuesday by their owner near a trailhead in Marquette when the attack occurred, according to Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources. The dog was baying at a rabbit about 200 yards […]
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WOOD

West Michigan Pet Expo happening this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Pet Expo is back this weekend and coming to the Deltaplex. Today, we have Shmitty from Star 105.7 along with Amy from the West Michigan Humane Society!. >>Take a look!. West Michigan Pet Expo. Deltaplex. Saturday, March 26th from 10a-6p Sunday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Meijer

Those who live in the Midwest likely already know (and love) Meijer. This grocery store chain dominates mid-size cities with its wide array of products at affordable prices. According to the brand, each store offers more than 220,000 products, from groceries to sporting goods, and among those items are more than 600 varieties of produce (the produce is important, but more on that later). Some might be tempted to liken Meijer to Walmart, but don't make that mistake. Meijer fans will vehemently claim the regional superstore is superior to the global behemoth and for good reason: Meijer laid the groundwork for Walmart. Meijer walked in the Great Depression so Walmart could run in the latter half of the century.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptiles#The Reptile#Snake#The Midwest Expos
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
Motorious

1972 Bengal Charger Discovered In Michigan

Back on May 24, 1967 the Cincinnati Bengals team was founded in the American Football League. Normally we don’t commemorate such sports milestones or even really think about them, but the creation of that team lead to the creation of some rare Dodge Chargers. Tom Kneer Dodge in Cincinnati decided to celebrate the team by creating a very limited run of Bengal Chargers. Now, one of the few believed to still be in existence has been discovered in Michigan.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Not Apologizing for Whiskey Tweet

A weekend tweet made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is raising some eyebrows but Michigan's top lawyer isn't about to apologize. Let's call this one "Whiskey-Gate" Nessel made the since-deleted tweet posting a picture of herself enjoying a shot at the St. Patrick's Day parade, saying, "I don't know these people. But when you get offered a shot of whisky during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit, you take it! Happy St. Patty's Day to all!"
MICHIGAN STATE
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
WLNS

Crime Stoppers: Two requests for info, felony arrest warrant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is asking for help in three cases this week, including a shooting. LPD is investigating a shooting that took place on March 17, around 10:32 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Michigan Ave. During a large St. Patrick’s Day...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Neogen Corporation is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Neogen Corporation is hiring a packaging assistant, a shipping clerk, and a quality control tech. Officials say the assistant will be paid $14 an hour, $15 for the clerk, and $16 dollars for the tech. Each position will be offered health, dental and vision insurance...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy