Columbiana County, OH

County unemployment remains at 5.3 percent

 1 day ago

LISBON — The unemployment figure for Columbiana County remains at 5.3 percent, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. It is the same amount when figures were...

