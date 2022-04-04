Puzzle solutions for Monday, April 4
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: AFTER COLOR BOTTLE SLEEPY
Answers: When they subdivided the property into individual home sites, the result was – A LOT OF LOTS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"A child who has seen war cannot be compared to a child who doesn't know what war is except from television." – Sophia Loren
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE DOG IS A GENTLEMAN; I HOPE TO GO TO HIS HEAVEN, NOT MAN'S. – MARK TWAIN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
CRISP, LUSTROUS FABRIC PRODUCED WITH A FINISH OF NATURAL OCEAN BRINE: SALTWATER TAFFETA
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CRAB PRAWN SHRIMP LOBSTER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
RETREAT, TAINTED, DEATHS, SHRUG, GUIDE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. DECAY
2. SHRIVELED
3. SHIMMERING
4. GAZEBO
5. PERFUMED
6. SINISE
7. DOZED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Fond stories from our lives
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Monday, April 4
