The Quintessential Quintuplets will be coming back for one final anime movie, and has released a new trailer! Negi Haruba's original manga series for The Quintessential Quintuplets is now complete, and that has had fans wondering about how the anime would be approaching the series' ending. The second season of the series brought the story closer than ever to an end as Fuutarou is one step closer to piecing together his memories of the past (and ended on one major mystery for the future), and soon fans will get to see how it all comes to an end with one final anime project.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO