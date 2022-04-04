ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Brothers Osborne Close Out the Grammys With Rapid-Fire ‘Dead Man’s Curve’

By Jon Freeman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hogp4_0eyTD4iY00

Click here to read the full article.

Country duo Brothers Osborne wrapped up the 2022 Grammy Awards with a rapid-fire performance of their guitar jam “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Propelled by guitarist John Osborne’s fleet-fingered playing, “Dead Man’s Curve” walloped the audience — and in some cases compelled them to dance. Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., and Lady Gaga were all up out of their seats as the cameras scanned the crowd.

“Dead Man’s Curve,” partially inspired by TJ and John Osborne’s sister, appears on the duo’s 2020 album Skeletons . They recorded the project prior to the start of the pandemic and envisioned it being something that would amp up crowds in big spaces, but didn’t get the chance to try it out with touring at a halt. A few months after the album’s release, TJ Osborne publicly came out as gay, making him one of the most visible members of the LGBTQ community in country music.

Brothers Osborne came into the Grammys with pair of nominations. Skeletons was up for Best Country Album, while their single “Younger Me,” which was released as a standalone in 2021, was up for Best Country Group/Duo Performance. Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over bested the Osbornes in the Country Album race, but “Younger Me” triumphed, netting the duo their first-ever Grammy .

“I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality,” TJ said, his voice cracking, “and I never thought I would be on this stage accepting a Grammy.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Chris Stapleton Destroy the Grammy Audience With ‘Cold’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the process. “Why you got to be so cold/Why you got to go and cut me with a knife, put our love on ice?” the country singer bellowed, bathed in blueish light and backed by a string section and his longtime band. Everyone onstage was playing live too: Stapleton refuses to perform to a pre-taped track at awards shows. Chris Stapleton 🥺#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pjtwz92Hxr — Jonas (@Jonsick) April 4, 2022 “Cold,” which won Best Country Song earlier in...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Tapped to Open 2022 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga Added to Lineup

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/1): Lady Gaga is the latest artist to join the Grammys lineup, with the Recording Academy announcing Friday that the singer — nominated for Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett — will perform at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. UPDATE (3/30): Silk Sonic will take the stage at this year’s Grammys, with the Recording Academy asking Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to open the show. The Grammys have added a handful of other artists to this year’s lineup, too, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra. A...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
John Osborne
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed Trump to Hire Someone the White House Suspected Was a Foreign Spy

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas regularly met with Donald Trump while he was president, often providing him lists of people whom he should fire and hire — one of which the White House suspected of being a foreign spy. The latest turn in the MAGA unmasking of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, who we learned last week sent a series of text messages pressuring Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election, comes by way of a Daily Beast report published Friday. The meetings between Trump and Thomas didn’t exactly leave the former...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

11-Year-Old Prince Demands Better Pay for Striking Teachers in Rare Archival Video

Click here to read the full article. Rare archival footage of an 11-year-old Prince voicing his support for striking teachers in 1970 has surfaced thanks to an investigation by CBS 4 in Minnesota.  The footage of Minneapolis Public School educators striking 52 years ago was dug up in an effort to give some historical context for a strike staged by educators in the same district just last month. After the video was restored, station production manager and local history buff Matt Liddy decided to scan the video for old landmarks, but was startled when he seemed to recognize one boy being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Dead Man#H E R#Lgbtq
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Joni Mitchell Left Bootsy the Cat at Home to Party With Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Beck, and More

Click here to read the full article. This time last year, Joni Mitchell was Zooming in to Clive Davis’ virtual Grammy party — kicking off the night with wine and dressed in finery, and then, as the hours wore on, kicking back to watch performers in pajamas, with popcorn and her trusty ginger cat Bootsy in tow. (Bootsy was named after Puss and Boots if you must know — and we must.) This year, however, she strides down the red carpet in Las Vegas in a sparkling shawl and beret at the Grammys’ MusiCares Person of the Year event — for...
PETS
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration. Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Grammy Awards 2022: Brothers Osborne’s ‘Younger Me’ Wins Best Duo Performance

Brothers Osborne won their very first Grammy Sunday night. And the victory brought T.J. Osborne to tears, with at least one artist giving him a standing ovation. Brothers Osborne won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song, “Younger Me.” And the song was really personal for T.J. since he was singing to his younger self, the one who was struggling with his sexuality.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Could Be Sabotaging the GOP’s Chances in Georgia — Again

Click here to read the full article. The 2020 election didn’t go so well for Donald Trump — especially in Georgia. The once reliably red state swung blue for the first time since Bush (the first one) was in office. A few months later, it elected two Democratic senators, giving the party control of the chamber. Trump is now throwing his weight behind Herschel Walker in the Republican Senate primary and David Perdue in the gubernatorial primary in an effort to turn the state MAGA this November. It hasn’t been going great. Politico reported on Friday that a pair of Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Judds to Reunite at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Country Music Hall of Fame inductees the Judds are set to reunite and perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The annual fan-voted event takes place April 11 in Nashville. It’s been more than 20 years since the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd last played an awards show stage. This time they’ll reprise one of their most enduring hits with a rendition of 1990’s “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves will introduce the pair’s performance and reflect on what their music has meant to her. One of country music’s most successful...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Owned the Haters With His ‘Montero’ Grammy Medley

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X just slayed his performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The rap star performed “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. In a glam Darth Vader look, a caped Nas X launched into the performance with “Dead Right Now.” As he transitioned to “Montero (Call Me By You Name),” the screens behind were covered in angry tweets and news footage about the song’s controversial video. Nas returned in a sparkly crop top to dance and perform part of the song in front of a giant...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Denzel Washington on Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘The Devil Got Ahold of That Circumstance’

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington, who huddled with Will Smith moments after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, talked about the incident publicly for the first time Saturday. Speaking to author and bishop T.D. Jakes at a leadership summit, Washington said that he joined Smith in prayer soon after the instantly infamous incident, Variety reports; Smith himself said during his acceptance speech for Best Actor — which Washington was also nominated for — that Washington pulled him aside and said, “At your highest moment, be careful — that’s when the devil comes...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic Cruise to Big Wins, Jon Batiste Pulls an Upset

Click here to read the full article. Silk Sonic coasted to big wins for Record and Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, while Jon Batiste scored a major Album of the Year upset. Silk Sonic, the incomparably smooth retro-soul duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, in fact picked up all four of the awards they were nominated for at the April 3 ceremony — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song — all for their single “Leave the Door Open.” Those Record and Song of the Year wins were...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy