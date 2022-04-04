ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

SZA Climbed The Grammys Stage On Crutches, With Help From Lady Gaga

By Lauren Puckett-Pope
Elle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, Apr. 4: SZA explained why she was using crutches in the Grammys press room at last night's ceremony. Apparently, she had fallen out of bed. “It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
Elle

Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner Were Filmed Having a Very Awkward Chat at the Oscars

Both Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, and footage of the awkward chat they had while entering the venue was shared by journalist Bahman Kalbasi on Twitter. His tweet was innocent, with Kalbasi writing, “Couldn’t make out what what [sic] Caitlyn Jenner was saying to Lady Gaga here at Elton John’s Academy Awards viewing partying, but Gaga seemed rather formal with her.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Doja Cat
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50

When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Crutches
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Heidi Montag accuses Lady Gaga of destroying her music career

Heidi Montag has accused Lady Gaga of sabotaging her music career.The two stars both worked with music producer RedOne – real name Nadir Khayat – during their early years in the music industry. On a recent episode of the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast, reality TV star Montag opened up about a 2009 feud over Gaga’s song “Fashion”.Montag explained that Khayat was going to have her record “Fashion,” originally written by Gaga, as long as she approved it.According to Montag, Gaga consented, saying: “Great, sure, she can have that song”.“So then I recorded it and it was my...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MTV

Justin Bieber Kept Censors On Their Toes With 'Peaches' Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” down to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the Justice cut. Opening the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs showed off his skills on the old 88s. As the beat transitioned, Bieber was joined by his “Peaches” collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with a full band.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

Lady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!. The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified her place as one of the most fashion forward celebrities of all time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BET

GRAMMYS 2022: Doja Cat And Sza Win For ‘Kiss Me More’

Doja Cat and SZA are officially Grammy award-winning artists!. The duo took home the golden gramophone for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for their hit “Kiss Me More” at Sunday night's ceremony on April 3. Meeting each other on stage, Doja rushed out of the bathroom to...
MUSIC
EW.com

Lady Gaga (finally) joins 2022 Grammys performers lineup

Lady Gaga is shifting legendary stages, from the Oscars to the Grammys. The Recording Academy has confirmed that the voice behind the Album of the Year–nominated jazz project Love for Sale will perform at Sunday's ceremony, becoming one of the last performers confirmed to hit the Grammys stage as part of its 2022 event.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy