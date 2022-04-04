ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat almost misses her Grammy win: ‘I’ve never taken such a fast p—‘

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

She couldn’t hold it in.

Doja Cat nearly missed accepting her 2022 Grammy award, making it back right on time to receive the statue for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More.”

“I’ve never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” Doja Cat said between heaving breaths after sprinting to the stage in heels.

She urged her co-creator on the track, SZA, who limped to the stage on crutches and received a much-needed gown assist from Lady Gaga, “to say something, give them something,” before handing over the microphone.

The 32-year-old “Good Days” singer, who is up for Best R&B Song for the track, joked, “I am glad you made it back in time,” after thanking her family and God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3HGR_0eyTCzgP00
Doja Cat sprinted to the stage in full glam to accept her Grammy with SZA.CBS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7J5K_0eyTCzgP00 SZA and Doja Cat accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Kiss Me More.”Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Rich Fury

“I like to downplay s – – t,” Doja Cat, 26, said as she began to tear up, overcome with emotions. “But this? It’s a big deal.”

“Thank you everybody,” the “Woman” singer continued before stepping off the stage in grateful shock. “I really appreciate it. Thank you to everybody. My friends, my family, my team. I wouldn’t be here without you and I wouldn’t be here without my fans and you know what SZA you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent. Be safe, take care.”

Doja Cat racked up eight total nominations this year, with the “Kiss Me More” track up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year and her 2021 album “Planet Her” for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. Her song “Need to Know” was also up for Best Melodic Rap Performance and her guest appearance on Saweetie’s “Best Friend” was nominated for Best Rap Song.

Her award comes just weeks after saying she was quitting music as a result of a feud with fans over a canceled performance.

