PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Maybe, at some point, the Rays won’t be perceived as the underdogs anymore. After all, they are coming off three consecutive trips to the postseason, two straight seasons as the best team in the American League and a franchise-best 100-win campaign. The core of that team is back, Wander Franco will be up for his first full season, and Tampa Bay’s deep farm system still pushes out talent like few others.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO