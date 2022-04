Click here to read the full article. “Bigger than Ben-Hur.” Never again will I bandy around this expression to describe mere weddings, parties or anything else. S.S. Rajamouli’s epic RRR (Rise! Roar! Revolt!), which tells the story of friends who discover they are on opposite sides of India’s struggle for independence, is so massively bigger than Ben-Hur that I’ve almost forgotten that legendary chariot race. Who needs chariots when you have an army of tigers, jackals and monster stags at your disposal? When one small boy with a lock-and-load rifle can take out an entire British company of colonial lackeys?...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO