For some now-forgotten reason, I was waiting around the construction site of a very large home up Castle Creek. Leaning against a rock in the driveway, I was witness to the arrival of the owner, who had just flown in, on an inspection tour. Almost immediately, he found fault with the large logs outlining a very wide and long, substantially beautiful, covered entrance to his sprawling house. He was loudly berating the workmen and the job boss on the spot — it just didn’t fit his vision.

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO