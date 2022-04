Another private jet linked to Russian oligarchs has been grounded at a UK airport, under efforts to sanction allies of Vladimir Putin.A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) order has been issued to prevent the aircraft from taking off from London Luton Airport, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.“We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed,” said Grant Shapps, the transport secretary.The aircraft will remain at Luton airport while officials investigate further whether it falls under legislation banning all aircraft connected with Russia, following its invasion...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO