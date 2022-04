The Taliban Friday welcomed a UN Security Council resolution formally extending the world body's presence in Afghanistan, although the government of the hardline Islamist group remains unrecognised by the international community. Thursday's resolution -- which avoids using the word "Taliban" -- allows the UN to continue work in Afghanistan, still reeling after decades of war and whose economy was devastated when the international community cut off aid as the group took power last year.

WORLD ・ 18 DAYS AGO