ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doja Cat breaks down in tears while accepting her first Grammy

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1RkO_0eyTBICj00
Doja Cat crying while on stage at the 2022 Grammys.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, hosted by Trevor Noah.
  • Doja Cat and SZA won the award for best pop duo/group performance for their track "Kiss Me More."
  • Doja Cat nearly missed the moment because she was in the bathroom, then cried while giving her speech.

First-time Grammy winner Doja Cat delivered an emotional acceptance speech after nearly missing her big moment because she took a bathroom break.

On Sunday, musicians Doja Cat and SZA appeared on stage at the 64th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The artists won the award for best pop duo/group performance for their hit collaboration, "Kiss Me More."

SZA, on crutches and having the train of her dress lifted by Lady Gaga, reached the stage first and told Doja Cat, "Girl, you went to the bathroom for five minutes, are you serious?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lI0oC_0eyTBICj00
SZA and Doja Cat accepting the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More" at the 2022 Grammys.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Once Doja Cat reached the microphone, she provided context for the crowd on why she was delayed in getting to the stage.

"I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life. Thank you, everybody," Doja Cat said as she fixed the front of her sheer dress.

The "Need to Know" singer went on to thank her family, team, fans, and SZA — who she called "the epitome of talent."

SZA shared a few remarks, then Doja Cat began crying. She appeared to say, "I like to downplay shit, but this is a big deal."

She concluded her speech by saying, "Damn, thank you, everybody. Be safe. Take care."

Doja Cat's trophy at the 2022 Grammys marked her first-ever win.

She received her first nominations ever at the 63rd Grammys , earning three total nods for best new artist, best pop solo performance, and record of the year.

At the 64th Grammys, Doja Cat was nominated for eight total awards, including record of the year ("Kiss Me More"), song of the year ("Kiss Me More"), album of the year ("Planet Her," deluxe edition), and best pop vocal album  ("Planet Her," deluxe edition).

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Insider
Insider

348K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

160M+

Views

Follow Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

What’s up with Doja Cat and her tweets about quitting music?

In a series of tweets, Doja Cat has announced that she is quitting and ‘can’t wait to f****** disappear’. What’s up with that?. Here’s something inexplicable to wake up to: in a series of tweets, Doja Cat that she is done making music and cannot wait to disappear. While we’re (almost) sure she’s not serious, it seems Doja faced some issues while touring in Paraguay, which led to her rant.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Trevor Noah
epicstream.com

BTS V Caught Smoking at 64th Grammy Awards: Fans Come To His Defense

Fans seem to have mixed feelings about BTS V smoking, but many defend him. BTS attended the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas and put everyone in awe with their stunning presence and incredible performance. But aside from the surprising so-called flirting scene between V and Olivia Rodrigo and the group's possible collaboration with Lady Gaga, V's smoking scene made some noise.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Duo#The Recording Academy
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

348K+
Followers
25K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy