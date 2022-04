Brooklyn indie-rock trio Yeasayer called it quits in late 2019, and going it alone clearly suits Anand Wilder, who’d shared singing and songwriting duties in the band since its founding more than a decade earlier. Wilder’s first solo album since the split, I Don’t Know My Words, begins with homespun instrumentation, lofty vocals, and catty lyrics worthy of one of the Beatles’ post-breakup albums. “Cheap hooks can’t sell if there’s no honesty,” Wilder sings over rudimentary piano toward the start of album opener “Beginning Again,” later sniping that “I can’t help your shitty attitude.” The arrangement swells but the song is over in less than two minutes, sounding less like a statement of intent than a late-night sketch.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO