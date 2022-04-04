Today’s daily horoscope for April 4, 2022

There’s a reason you feel so intrigued by the moon. As it showers the night sky with its otherworldly glow, it leaves you feeling loved and nurtured by its cosmic vibration. In astrology, the moon is considered a planet (and one of the most significant planets at that). Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious instincts, the moon is connected to the deepest and most intrinsic part of you. And as a new moon marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle, it encourages you to take your first steps into another journey. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 new moon in Aries — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you have every reason to believe the hype.

