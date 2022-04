Vancouver’s Mood Hut broke out last decade with a resin-fingered new-age aesthetic, a preference for vinyl releases, and a gentle, chord-perfumed take on deep house informed by what they variously call the “Canadian Riviera” or the “soft water city.” Though their sound anticipated the buzzy “lo-fi house” movement that would become ubiquitous online a few years later, Mood Hut has shied away from publicity while releasing a stream of albums, EPs, mixes, and compilations (many of which were not available digitally until 2018) at a low-key clip. Australian-born co-founder Jack Jutson has been particularly reticent. His last two releases as Jack J, 2014’s MH007 and 2015’s “Thirstin’”/“Atmosphere,” are among the label’s crown jewels, yet he’s avoided capitalizing on their hype with a full-length—or even another Jack J release—until now.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO