Music

Doja Cat Tears Up During Grammys Speech After Win With SZA

By Victoria Edel
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Doja Cat and SZA won big at the Grammys on April 3, taking home the award for best pop duo/group performance for their song "Kiss Me More." During their acceptance speech, Doja Cat got emotional about her first-ever Grammy win. After the award was announced, SZA made her way...

HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music After Fighting With Fans Over Cancelled Concert

Doja Cat says she ‘can’t wait to disappear’ from the public eye as she declared she doesn’t ‘need to be believed in anymore.’. Doja Cat is apparently done with music. The 26-year-old made the dramatic and shocking announcement via social media after an altercation with fans in Paraguay, where a festival performance was cancelled. “i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said to a fan via social media on Friday, March 25.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

Lady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!. The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified her place as one of the most fashion forward celebrities of all time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

Remy Ma Sparks Twitter War After She Says Doja Cat Isn't A Rapper

Hot 97 radio personality Ebro Darden once said Doja Cat’s rapping abilities were “top notch,” but Remy Ma refuses to call her a rapper. During an interview with Drink Champs‘ DJ EFN and N.O.R.E., the Terror Squad MC promptly put N.O.R.E. in his place when he referred to the “Say So” artist as a “rapper.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Harry Potter Star Scarlett Byrne Gives Birth to Twin Girls: "Overjoyed"

Scarlett Byrne is officially a mom of three. On March 29, the former Harry Potter actor, famously known for her role as Slytherin Pansy Parkisnon, announced the arrival of her twin girls with her husband of three years, Cooper Hefner. "My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world," Byrne wrote on Instagram. "Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn't be happier."
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Doja Cat Claims She’s Quitting Music After Paraguay Controversy

Doja Cat is ready to call it quits and hang up her mic after a controversy in Paraguay led to her being called out by fans. In a set of now-deleted tweets that were posted by Doja last night (March 24), the Californian rapper said that she was throwing in the towel on rapping. She was due to perform at Asuncionico 2022 - Music Festival Wizard in the South American country, but was unable to do so due to a major storm that caused flooding and major damage. However, it appears that how she handled the situation is what fans are griping over. Not the fact that the storm thwarted her show.
WORLD
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing zebra print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Nas's First-Ever Grammys Solo Performance Was a Medley of Hits

Nas's performance at this year's Grammy Awards was a pure celebration of hip-hop. The rap icon hit the stage on April 3 to perform a medley of some of his greatest hits, including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic," and "Rare." The 16-time-nominated artist was up for two awards this year: best rap album for "King's Disease II" and best rap song for his feature on DMX's "Bath Salts" alongside JAY-Z. Nas's music has been recognized by the Recording Academy on numerous occasions, but the rap star didn't clinch his first win until last year — winning best rap album for "King's Disease."
MUSIC
New York City, NY
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

