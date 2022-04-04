Doja Cat Tears Up During Grammys Speech After Win With SZA

Doja Cat is ready to call it quits and hang up her mic after a controversy in Paraguay led to her being called out by fans. In a set of now-deleted tweets that were posted by Doja last night (March 24), the Californian rapper said that she was throwing in the towel on rapping. She was due to perform at Asuncionico 2022 - Music Festival Wizard in the South American country, but was unable to do so due to a major storm that caused flooding and major damage. However, it appears that how she handled the situation is what fans are griping over. Not the fact that the storm thwarted her show.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO