Three Cedar Rapids men were taken into custody overnight Sunday after allegedly being involved in a fight that included the brandishing of weapons. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Van Buren Street at around 2:45 am on reports of black males fighting and brandishing handguns. Upon arrival, they came upon 23-year-old Michael Nooner of Western Drive Southwest, 23-year-old Armani Kimbrough of O Avenue Northwest, and 23-year-old Shermar Banks of Breyer Street Southwest. Nooner was reportedly walking away from the location, towards a vehicle Kimbrough and Banks were sitting in.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO