(TNS) — After a long wait, the members of the Vallejo Surveillance Advisory Board (SAB) were announced at the Tuesday City Council meeting. The purpose of the SAB will be to advise the city and the council on best practices to protect the safety, privacy, and civil rights of Vallejo residents in connection with the purchase, borrowing, and/or use by City Departments of Surveillance Technology, a news release stated on Wednesday afternoon.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO