Raleigh, NC

J.Cole closes out Dreamville Festival in Raleigh

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Tens of thousands in Raleigh expected to attend Dreamville

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Tens of thousands in Raleigh expected to attend Dreamville. The popular 2-day music festival from North Carolina rapper J. Cole will be in Dorothea Dix...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh artist brings Dreamville to life through vivid mural

Raleigh, N.C. — Zac Bender is bringing a his unique perspective and vision to the Dreamville Festival. Bender, a Raleigh-based artist and illustrator, was tasked with creating a mural that represents the festival through imagery and symbolism. He's grateful for the chance to create a piece that will be displayed at Dreamville, which is blossoming into one of the south's premier music festivals.
RALEIGH, NC
Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking North Carolina Beaches

There is no secret that some of the most beautiful beaches can be found in North Carolina. The calm waters, the fine sand, the great food, but also the friendly locals are just some of the reasons why most Americans keep coming back to North Carolina, year after year. In fact, many fell in love with the place and decided to move here.
richmondobserver

North Carolina to Buy Ellerbe Springs Inn for a 'summer governor’s mansion'

ELLERBE — According to unconfirmed reports, the State of North Carolina will buy the Historic Ellerbe Springs Inn in Ellerbe. It is expected the Inn will be converted into North Carolina’s “summer governor’s mansion.”. Referring to Richmond County, the spokesperson said, “You can’t ask for a...
WRAL

Thousands flock to Dix Park for Dreamville Festival

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Thousands of hip-hop fans from across the country flocked to Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday for a celebration of North Carolina culture and music.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh church hosts gas giveaway

Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens showed up to a free gas giveaway hosted by Mount Zion Church in Raleigh on Saturday. The giveaway kicked off at 8:30 a.m. at the Murphy USA gas station on North New Hope Road. The first 200 cars got their tanks filled and their windows...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arrest made on NC State Campus after women met man at Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oklahoma man was arrested and charged in a sexual assault that happened on the North Carolina State University campus after a woman met a man at the Dreamville Festival Saturday night in Raleigh, officials said Sunday night. Authorities reported the incident at 8:50 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

What can $300,000 get you in Raleigh's housing market?

Raleigh, N.C. — Try finding a dream home in the Triangle’s cutthroat housing market. "It’s an emotional roller coaster weekly," said Gina Little. Gina and Tadrick Little have been on the hunt for about four months. "We’re looking for four-bedroom, open concept. Large kitchen for my wife,...
RALEIGH, NC

