Doja Cat Races From Bathroom To Win Grammy

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration. Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO