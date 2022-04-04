ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Races From Bathroom To Win Grammy

By Autumn Hawkins
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat mades it to the Grammy stage in the knick of time! In Doja’s acceptance speech for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, the Planet Her creator announced that she almost missed her opportunity to accept her award...

Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

BTS tease their dream collaborators at the Grammys — including Lady Gaga

BTS isn't finished conquering the American music scene. The 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where the South Korean boy band are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, represented their latest chance to snag the trophy that has thus far eluded them. But will they also continue to collaborate with stateside artists? When asked about this at the red carpet on Sunday, BTS suggested several possibilities.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE

