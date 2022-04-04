One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO