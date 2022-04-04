ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 3 (UPI) — One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at a trail ride...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

