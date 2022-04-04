Quilts of Valor nominees sought by Perry Piecemakers

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Recently a Garner veteran was honored for his service. Richard Olson served in the Army, took a break, and then came back to serve in the Airforce. MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center shared a video on Facebook of Olson being honored with the Quilt of Valor.
After 24 months of stitching, the “piecemakers” at Trinity Episcopal Church are raffling their latest quilt and proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for various outreach programs the church women support. On Tuesday mornings, several ladies gather around a large loom in the lower level of the...
Alida-Upland Cooperative Parish, Sunflower Quilters Guild, Lori Bond and friends plus other volunteers have donated 49 quilts to be given to families who had their homes and livelihood destroyed by the Dec. 15th wildfire in western Kansas. The quilts will be displayed today ( Wednesday ) at 2 p.m. at the Alida Upland Church, 2243 3300 Ave., Junction City.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Along with County Commissioner John Gruzinskas recently presented the Moundsville girls softball association with $1,000 to help maintain fields. Reynolds, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved...
A day out in the fresh air eyeing a golf tee may be just the ticket to help veterans adjusting to life back on the homefront after their service years. That's what members of the Jesse Soby American Legion Post and the Middletown Rotarians think. They've enlisted the help of Marine Corps veteran John Rumsey of Langhorne and PGA pro Dan Hoban, himself the son of a Vietnam veteran, to recruit veterans who might want to take advantage of the offer: a free nine-holes of golf and a complimentary lunch once a week for eight weeks at the Middletown Country Club where Hoban is the golf professional.
What to do when Gunnar's hockey team makes the finals and Madisyn has figure skating trials but their grandparents don't live in the area or their parents cannot make it to the rink due to health issues? What about Uncle Mike, who wants to see the trials but he travels a lot for work, or Great Aunt Beatrice, who is a fan of Gunnar's team but who doesn't like crowds?
The city's administrative and community services (ACS) may have a solution for families in these or similar situations. The committee unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with Live Barn, Inc. to livestream ice events at the R.P. Lumber Center.
Comments / 0