San Diego, CA

Missing 80-year-old man found, back with family, police say

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
UPDATE (April 4, 9:45 a.m.): San Diego Police said Jose Guadalupe Garcia was "located and reunited with his family." The department did not release any additional information.

Police asked for the public's help to find an 80-year-old man who went missing Sunday in the San Ysidro area of San Diego.

Jose Guadalupe Garcia was last seen in the 1900 block of Via Encantadoras at about 5 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Garcia suffers from some undisclosed medical conditions, police reported.

Garcia is Hispanic. He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds, according to the SDPD. Garcia is bald. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, a dark-blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a blue checkered flannel underneath, light gray jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 911.

