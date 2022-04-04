ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Rappahannock Tribe celebrates return of Fones Cliffs acreage

By Evan Visconti
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09g2yp_0eyT78zj00

The Maskapow Drum Group performs a sacred song after the celebration of the acquisition of 400 acres of Fones Cliffs by the Rappahannock Tribe. (Evan Visconti/ For the Virginia Mercury)

Some dreams take generations to accomplish, as was the case when the Rappahannock Tribe celebrated the return of more than 400 acres of their tribal homeland Friday. The tribe has endured centuries of displacement stemming back to 1608 when English explorer John Smith made his first voyage up the Rappahannock River.

“We know that the dreams of our ancestors have come true and they are here to celebrate with us,” said Rappahannock Chief Anne Richardson while announcing the land reacquisition at the return to the river celebration.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, joined the Rappahannock Tribe to celebrate the long awaited return to their ancestral homeland. “It’s not often that we get to attend such a meaningful celebration,” she said with teary eyes. “Your ancestors cherished these lands for many generations and despite centuries of land disputes and shifting policies, your connections to these cliffs and to this river remain unbroken.”

The tribe will reacquire land on the Rappahannock River that is home to a historic tribal village named Pissacoack. The Richmond County property also contains a section of Fones Cliffs, a four mile stretch of unique wildlife habitat consisting of white-colored cliffs that rise over 100 feet above the river.

Rappahannock Chief Anne Richardson holds back tears as she announces her tribe’s reacquisition of ancestral lands at Fones Cliffs. (Evan Visconti/ For the Virginia Mercury)

“Fones Cliffs have been a sentinel watching over the human and wild inhabitants of the Rappahannock River for thousands of years,” said Carol Angle, a Charlottesville benefactor whose family made an influential donation to the land reacquisition. “So much has changed in the world, but the cliffs are very much the same.”

Fones Cliffs are designated as an important bird area by the National Audubon Society for their significance to bald eagles and migratory birds. The cliffs are home to the largest bald eagle population in the mid-Atlantic and the associated wetlands are a vital habitat for waterfowl, said Amanda Bassow, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation northeast regional director.

“Protecting this land also protects the river, its habitats and its water quality so that it can continue to support river herring, striped bass and Atlantic sturgeon that have called this river home for 85 million years,” said Bassow.

The land was reacquired through a partnership between the Tribe, Chesapeake Conservancy, and The Wilderness Society. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation also pitched in through a grant from Walmart’s Acres for America program. The program has a goal to offset Walmart’s real estate footprint by protecting important places to fish and wildlife as well as local communities.

“To date the program has funded over 100 projects large and small, urban and rural, totaling more than 1.8 million acres across the nation,” said Bassow. “The project we’re celebrating today at Fones Cliffs stands tall among this distinguished group.”

The Rappahannock Tribe plans to create publicly accessible trails and a replica 16th century village to educate the community about their longstanding connection to the land and the river. The property will be permanently protected from development through an easement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and placed into trust with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland delivers remarks at a ceremony marking the return of about 400 acres of land to the Rappahannock Tribe at Fones Cliffs along the Rappahannock River. (Evan Visconti/ For the Virginia Mercury)

“The conservation easement donated by the Chesapeake Conservancy will allow the Fish and Wildlife Service to work in the interest of the tribe, its citizens, the local community and wildlife by conserving essential habitat while the Rappahannock Tribe maintains ownership,” said Martha Williams, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director.

Despite historic progress, there is still work to be done to protect all of Fones Cliffs. There are about 1,000 acres of land to the west of the conserved portions that are still at risk of development. The property is owned by the Virginia True Corporation which is currently mired in bankruptcy proceedings in New York.

“This moment is a big turning point for the Rappahannock Tribe, the eagles and this special place. It is also a turning point for the conservation movement,” said Joel Dunn, Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO. “Maybe this momentum will create an opportunity to build partnerships to achieve those objectives as well.”

The post Rappahannock Tribe celebrates return of Fones Cliffs acreage appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 1

Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury

2K+

Followers

983

Posts

408K+

Views

Related
Virginia Mercury

House Republicans torpedo bills giving Virginia tribes state consultation rights

Virginia law will continue to not require state agencies to consult with the commonwealth’s seven federally recognized tribes on projects and plans that could affect them after House Republicans killed two proposals to enshrine the right in statute this session.  “I just can’t get myself comfortable yet with the legislation as it is at this […] The post House Republicans torpedo bills giving Virginia tribes state consultation rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

In its arrogance, Virginia government continues walling off the public’s right to know

It may sound almost laughable now – a cruel joke, to be sure – but there was a time when Virginia had a decent Freedom of Information law. Maybe not the strongest, but workable. The commonwealth first enacted laws to reasonably make government documents and meetings open to the public in 1968. It was a […] The post In its arrogance, Virginia government continues walling off the public’s right to know appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
eenews.net

BLM could open 27.5M more acres to Alaska Native veterans

The Interior Department may soon allow hundreds of Alaska Natives who served in the Vietnam War to claim parcels within a 27.5-million-acre section of federal lands in Alaska. The Bureau of Land Management today released a draft environmental assessment (EA) and an unsigned “finding of no significant impact” that would allow almost 3,000 Vietnam War veterans or their heirs to claim up to 160 acres of federal lands within the selected 27.5-million-acre area.
ALASKA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades

Virginia’s last two governors vetoed efforts to soften the state’s longstanding ban on switchblades. But the easy-to-open knives will soon be legal after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a switchblade bill that passed the politically divided General Assembly with overwhelming support. Widely outlawed in the 1950s due to the perception they were the preferred weapon of […] The post After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Virginia Mercury

Easing new limits on police powers, Virginia is cracking back down on noisy cars

As someone who once lived near the Richmond Raceway, Robin Mines says she’s familiar with the sound of loud, fast cars. She didn’t expect to have to endure similar noises miles away in her current South Richmond neighborhood, where she says elderly people, children and veterans with PTSD are being rattled late at night by […] The post Easing new limits on police powers, Virginia is cracking back down on noisy cars appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia braces against avian flu after virus detected in Fauquier flock

Virginia farmers and agriculture officials are bracing themselves after a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza known as the Eurasian H5 type was detected in a flock of chickens and turkeys in Fauquier County this February.  “We’re very worried,” said Hobey Bauhan, president of state industry group the Virginia Poultry Federation. An outbreak “would be […] The post Virginia braces against avian flu after virus detected in Fauquier flock  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. Matt Gaetz and […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Acreage#The Maskapow Drum Group#The Rappahannock Tribe#English#Native American#Fones Cliffs
Virginia Mercury

Fluvanna dam at risk of failure is one of 1,800 in Virginia that pose unknown risks

A privately owned dam in Fluvanna that officials have been working to keep from failing since Monday is one of more than 1,800 dams in Virginia whose risks to the public and property are unknown.  Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation spokesman Dave Neudeck said the agency doesn’t have an accurate hazard classification for the McIver […] The post Fluvanna dam at risk of failure is one of 1,800 in Virginia that pose unknown risks appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Citing FOIA exemptions, the Youngkin administration is withholding hundreds of pages of documents

Since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration in January, the Mercury has made more than half a dozen Freedom of Information Act requests related to some of his biggest policy decisions, from revised guidance on masking in schools to a report on “divisive concepts” in K-12 education. The governor’s office and multiple state agencies have withheld hundreds […] The post Citing FOIA exemptions, the Youngkin administration is withholding hundreds of pages of documents appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

As state mental hospitals struggle, lawmakers eye the agency overseeing them

Virginia’s state-run psychiatric hospitals have been in crisis mode for years. But the last nine months have brought a series of new emergencies, from the July decision to temporarily close to new admissions to a recent lawsuit against the state for failing to admit a juvenile patient going through a mental health crisis. The turmoil […] The post As state mental hospitals struggle, lawmakers eye the agency overseeing them appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges

While recreational marijuana is technically legal in Virginia, the path to purchasing it in stores is still a long way off. In February, Republicans in the House of Delegates killed legislation that would have allowed limited retail sales later this year. The state’s recreational market is scheduled to begin in 2024, but with a long […] The post Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
Post Register

House kills resolution to honor Sawtooth rec area

The Idaho House of Representatives twice killed a nonbinding resolution intended to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Act. The resolution failed on a 22-45 vote March 16. It “recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Act and celebrates the contributions that Idahoans have made to protect and appreciate this iconic landscape in Idaho.”
IDAHO STATE
Virginia Mercury

General Assembly passes protections for Virginians evicted from assisted living facilities

It was just a few weeks before Christmas when Elizabeth Northen learned her partner, Nina, was being evicted from the assisted living facility where she had been staying for the last six months. Together for nearly 28 years, the pair had met on the green where Nina was an instructor with the Ladies Professional Golf […] The post General Assembly passes protections for Virginians evicted from assisted living facilities appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

The General Assembly keeps finding ways to not solve Virginia’s school construction problem

You’ve got to hand it to the 140 Honorables in Richmond. When presented with massive problems that require determined, disciplined, dedicated solutions, they often do far less than required.  And then they pat themselves on the back – in constituent and campaign literature – proclaiming “everything’s fine!” and that they’ve fixed things. It’s downright nauseating.  […] The post The General Assembly keeps finding ways to not solve Virginia’s school construction problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

2K+
Followers
983
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy