Lenny Kravitz Goes Glam Rock in Mesh Tank Top With Leather Pants & Heels for Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
 1 day ago
Lenny Kravitz served a lesson in rock and roll style in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The legendary musician arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling silver mesh tank, which included a low draped neckline and flowing back. Paired with slim-fitting black leather pants, Kravitz’s look was pure rock glamour. The star accessorized with layered silver necklaces, as well as a delicate drop earring and rounded sunglasses. When it came to shoes, Kravitz took an equally rebellious route and slipped on a pair of
heeled boots . Instantly streamlining his look, the black leather style featured a knee-high silhouette. Completing the pair were square toes and thin block heels totaling at least two inches in height.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

Comments / 36

Precioux
23h ago

So fine! Saw him up close and personal at Nola Jazz Fest. I’ll never forget...I’m losing it because he’s so fine and talented and these two lesbians behind me were in awe, speechless with their jaw agape—- they both said simultaneously “we gay, but we’d do him all day long” 🤣- I laughed so hard I cried. And yes, he is THAT fine 💋

Sassafras T☕️
1d ago

🤭Only Mr. Kravitz & Prince ( God bless his soul 🌻) could wear that outfit with swagger!! Ooooolala!! 💋💋💋

Denesia Walker
18h ago

I don't give compliments too much I just be lookin and admiring a man . But this man is some kind of sexy 😲omg. yes,yes,yes. in a beautiful way he is so handsome 😍something to look at. Just complimenting this Man,Man Man. And that he is keep up the good work 💪👷👏YESS INDEED 👏🙌.

