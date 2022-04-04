Lenny Kravitz Goes Glam Rock in Mesh Tank Top With Leather Pants & Heels for Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Lenny Kravitz served a lesson in rock and roll style in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The legendary musician arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling silver mesh tank, which included a low draped neckline and flowing back. Paired with slim-fitting black leather pants, Kravitz’s look was pure rock glamour. The star accessorized with layered silver necklaces, as well as a delicate drop earring and rounded sunglasses. When it came to shoes, Kravitz took an equally rebellious route and slipped on a pair of heeled boots . Instantly streamlining his look, the black leather style featured a knee-high silhouette. Completing the pair were square toes and thin block heels totaling at least two inches in height.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

