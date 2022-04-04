ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Justin Bieber Performs ‘Peaches’ in Flared Leather Pants & Sneakers at 2022 Grammy Awards

By Ashley Rushford
 1 day ago
Justin Bieber serenaded the audience at the 2022 Grammy Awards with a soothing rendition of his summer love song, “Peaches.” The award-winning musician was joined onstage with singers, Giveon and Daniel Caesar. Bieber was nominated for four awards at tonight’s ceremony including, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video for “Peaches,” Best R&B Performance and Album of the Year.

To complement his stellar performance, Bieber wore an all-black Balenciaga ensemble. His outfit consisted of a cropped pullover hoodie that he paired with sleek leather pants. The bottoms had a slightly flared leg with a smooth shiny finish. The pop icon put his own signature flair on the look by rounding things out with a black baseball cap.

When it came down to the shoes, Bieber finished things off with a pair of chunky white sneakers that were also from the luxury fashion label. The fresh kicks gave dad sneaker vibes with its thick geometric sole and padded construction.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

