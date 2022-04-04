USI defeats Quincy, splits weekend series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana hosted Quincy for a four game homestand, finishing up on Sunday. The Eagles and the Hawks stayed on each other’s heels, each putting up two runs in the first inning and one run in the fifth. USI pulled ahead with three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, holding off Quincy on Sunday with a 6-4 final and evening out the weekend series at two wins a piece.

