ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IN

USI defeats Quincy, splits weekend series

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nN1Nx_0eyT6d7600

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana hosted Quincy for a four game homestand, finishing up on Sunday. The Eagles and the Hawks stayed on each other’s heels, each putting up two runs in the first inning and one run in the fifth. USI pulled ahead with three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, holding off Quincy on Sunday with a 6-4 final and evening out the weekend series at two wins a piece.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Former Aces set as Rockies opening day starter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Former Aces and now Colorado Rockies Pitcher Kyle Freeland has been given the nod for opening day. This will be Freeland’s 2nd career opening day nod. The other time came in 2019’s opener against the Miami Marlins. Freeland said he was shocked to be tabbed as the opening day starter and […]
MLB
WEHT/WTVW

Thunderbolts talk playoffs, end of season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Competing for the President’s Cup, the Evansville Thunderbolts have made it to the Southern Professional Hockey League’s 2021-2022 Playoffs! The organization says all home playoff games for the Thunderbolts are being held at Swonder Ice Arena. Before making their way to the playoffs, the team is scheduled to play three more […]
NHL
WTWO/WAWV

ISU Golf finishes 3rd in Invitational

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Golf team finished in 3rd place after the final round of the Indiana State Golf Invitational at the Country Club of Terre Haute on Monday. Chelsea Morrow led the Sycamores with a round of 75 and Kristen Hobbs shot a 76. Lauren Green carded an 80 while […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted felons identified, investigation ongoing in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man with gunshot wound found by police in hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they were in the area of Judson and Riverside when a woman approached and told them her son had been shot. The Evansville Police Department tells us the officers were unaware of the situation when she approached, and happened to be in the area on a different call. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usi#Eagles#Hawks#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

“Convoy” country singer passes away

OUREY, Colo. (WEHT) – The country singer who inspired the CB-craze of many truckers during the 70s has passed away. Advertising executive Bill Fries as known as by his stage name C.W. McCall passed away at age 93. McCall had hit country records in the 1970s about long-haul truck driving and is known for the […]
MUSIC
WEHT/WTVW

Eastland Mall has an extraordinary day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eastland Mall did an extraordinary thing on April 3. The mall partnered with Autism Evansville as they hosted An Extraordinary Day for Extraordinary Kids. An Extraordinary Day for Extraordinary Kids event is held in April for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. The month and event celebrates kids on the autism spectrum […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

NPD: Human remains found in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – On April 2, around 4:30 p.m., the Newburgh Police Department (NPD) said it found human remains. NPD says it was dispatched to the Newburgh Riverfront near the Old Lock and Dam due to the alleged discovery of human remains. Police said the remains were found in a forested area. NPD says […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

When’s Evansville’s next solar eclipse?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Get your solar eclipse glasses back out, because Evansville will see another one soon! Unlike the previous eclipse in August of 2017, the path for the next eclipse passes directly over Evansville and will be total, darkening the sky for just under three minutes. The Evansville Museum says they’re meeting with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD employee now facing 12 child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At the end of March, the Evansville Police Department said one of their own employees was arrested. That employee is now facing 12 charges of child molesting, court documents show. EPD say Gregory Galka, a civilian IT worker, has been an employee with them since August last year. Police say Galka […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Placed 23rd at the Central Nebraska Challenge in the hammer with a throw of 40.18 meters. Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western. -44th in the 100M Hurdles at South Dakota in 17.69. -Clocked a 1:10.77 to place 14th in the 400M Hurdles. Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field,...
TENNIS
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile charged as adult after hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A juvenile was charged as an adult after a hit-and-run that resulted in death, says the Evansville Police Department (EPD). On April 3, around 9:00 p.m., EPD says that officers went to Franklin and Weinbach for a hit and run with injury. EPD says that officers found that the hit and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire strikes century-old Indiana lumber yard, hardware store

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an overnight fire heavily damaged a century-old hardware store and lumber yard that abuts a southern Indiana city’s historic downtown square. Firefighters arrived late Wednesday at the scene in Scottsburg to find heavy flames coming from the roof of the Vail True Value Lumber Co. building. Scottsburg Fire Chief […]
SCOTTSBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy