Shaker baseball looking for revenge in 2022

“It’s like we’ve all played together and it’s like really fun it’s like one big family and then we all enjoy like hanging out with each other too.”. 2021 was a fun and historic season for the Neuqua Valley softball team. The Wildcats won 26 games and captured their third consecutive conference title as members of the DVC, and first regional championship since 2012. The Blue and Gold were not done from there, as the team was able to swing their way to a first ever appearance in the sectional finals. Unfortunately a 4-0 loss to Yorkville ended the run. Now with the 2022 season underway, eleven varsity players return to the diamond, but will have a new leader at the helm in first year head coach Dani Asquini.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO