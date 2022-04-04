ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Shaker baseball looking for revenge in 2022

NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shaker baseball team was one win away...

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Neuqua Valley Softball; Team Profile

“It’s like we’ve all played together and it’s like really fun it’s like one big family and then we all enjoy like hanging out with each other too.”. 2021 was a fun and historic season for the Neuqua Valley softball team. The Wildcats won 26 games and captured their third consecutive conference title as members of the DVC, and first regional championship since 2012. The Blue and Gold were not done from there, as the team was able to swing their way to a first ever appearance in the sectional finals. Unfortunately a 4-0 loss to Yorkville ended the run. Now with the 2022 season underway, eleven varsity players return to the diamond, but will have a new leader at the helm in first year head coach Dani Asquini.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaker#Cba
The Mint Hill Times

MHAA 13U Softball Team Walked Away With The Championship

MINT HILL, NC – Congratulations to MHAA 13U Softball Challenge team who walked away with a Championship for the March 27th CharMeck Softball Challenge tournament. MHAA 8U Challenge team also walked away with Runner up! This tournament comprises 11 associations around the surrounding area putting together the most elite teams to compete in 2 all-day tournaments.
MINT HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy