Haverhill residents have an opportunity to help repair homes for those who are physically or financially unable to take care of those needs themselves. Rebuilding Together Day, which takes place Saturday, April 30, is a project of Rebuilding Together of Greater Haverhill to assist low-income homeowners by providing necessary repairs to their homes. Maureen McGonagle, the organization’s director, told the City Council on Tuesday this will be the first project for the group in three years as a result of COVID-19. She said there are 8-10 homes on the list this year and she is looking for skilled and unskilled laborers to help.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO