Meals on Wheels Looking for Delivery Drivers Limited Hours One to Five Days a Week

Volunteers for Hernando Meals on Wheels (HMOW) were decked out in green this morning for St. Patrick's Day but would much rather see green fill their program's bank account. Today at Bazar's Bakery, program volunteers Mary Fuchs and Kay Valentine are greeting customers at the eatery and accepting donations for the feeding program. The representatives want people to know about the Hernando based feeding program and its mission of helping those who don't have access to food. "A lot of people still don't know about this program," said Fuchs. "We're working to feed a bunch of folks that need to be fed." Bazar's owner Brenda Love is also donating a percentage of today's restaurant's sale to the non-profit organization. The HMOW volunteers will be set up at their table to greet people and share program information until 2 p.m. today at 210 E. Commerce Street in Hernando. Fuchs also said HMOW is planning for two spring events, a golf tournament on April 1 and an antique auto show on April 24.

HERNANDO, MS ・ 18 DAYS AGO