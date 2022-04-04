Grammys: Silk Sonic Boasts About “Clean Sweep” After Winning Record of the Year

Silk Sonic’s big night continued as the duo was honored with record of the year at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday.

The group notched their fourth win of the 64th Grammy Awards for hit “Leave the Door Open,” as Keith Urban presented the prize to members Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point, but in the industry we call that a clean sweep,” .Paak said from the stage. “So all the other nominees, you all know we love y’all. We love y’all. Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We getting drunk. I know a lot of y’all fans might be upset, so we’re gonna get out of here before the Internet get to talking.”

Mars, who appeared to light a cigarette in celebration as his bandmate spoke, then added, “God bless you all. Good night.”

The band also won for song of the year, R&B song and R&B performance, tying with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings for R&B performance. Earlier in the evening, Silk Sonic kicked off the ceremony with an electric performance of their track “777.”

Also nominated in the category were “I Still Have Faith In You” (ABBA), “Freedom” (Jon Batiste), “I Get a Kick Out Of You” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga), “Peaches” (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon), “Right on Time” (Brandi Carlile), “Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat featuring SZA), “Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish), “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (Lil Nas X) and “Drivers License” (Olivia Rodrigo).

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2022 Grammys ceremony was held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

