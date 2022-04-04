ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys: Silk Sonic Boasts About “Clean Sweep” After Winning Record of the Year

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBUrR_0eyT5JY300

Silk Sonic’s big night continued as the duo was honored with record of the year at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday.

The group notched their fourth win of the 64th Grammy Awards for hit “Leave the Door Open,” as Keith Urban presented the prize to members Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point, but in the industry we call that a clean sweep,” .Paak said from the stage. “So all the other nominees, you all know we love y’all. We love y’all. Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We getting drunk. I know a lot of y’all fans might be upset, so we’re gonna get out of here before the Internet get to talking.”

Mars, who appeared to light a cigarette in celebration as his bandmate spoke, then added, “God bless you all. Good night.”

The band also won for song of the year, R&B song and R&B performance, tying with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings for R&B performance. Earlier in the evening, Silk Sonic kicked off the ceremony with an electric performance of their track “777.”

Also nominated in the category were “I Still Have Faith In You” (ABBA), “Freedom” (Jon Batiste), “I Get a Kick Out Of You” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga), “Peaches” (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon), “Right on Time” (Brandi Carlile), “Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat featuring SZA), “Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish), “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (Lil Nas X) and “Drivers License” (Olivia Rodrigo).

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2022 Grammys ceremony was held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 2

The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter

35K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

11M+

Views

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

“He’s Not Kryptonite Yet”: Hollywood Execs on Will Smith’s Career Damage Post-Slap

While it seems clear that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will take steps to discipline Will Smith in the wake of the infamous slap, the predominant opinion in Hollywood is that the incident will at most prove to be a minor road bump in the star’s long acting career. “He’s not kryptonite yet,” says one studio executive. “He has to sit in the penalty box for a bit. He’s going to do some interview with someone like Gayle King and it will kind of wash away.” Smith’s long history in the business will help, this person continues: “He...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will No Longer Attend Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda will no longer attend the 94th Annual Oscars on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre in person after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The award-winning singer-songwriter announced he would miss this year’s ceremony via his Twitter Saturday afternoon. “Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” he said.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Troy Kotsur Picked a Deep Green Tuxedo for the Oscars: "Tan Tones Wouldn't Work For Him"Oscars: Winners List...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Eight Things the TV Cameras Missed

The 2022 Oscars included a number of memorable moments, though some of them weren’t documented on the telecast. From Will Smith’s intense talk with Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry after his onstage confrontation with Chris Rock to a Big Little Lies reunion, not all of the action was seen by viewers watching the awards show on ABC. Here are some of the most memorable moments that weren’t on TV.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Stream 'CODA,' 'Power of the Dog' and Other Oscar-Winning FilmsJimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: "It Was So Shocking"TikTok Makes Oscars Debut...
ENTERTAINMENT
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Peaches
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Tony Bennett
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Sonic#Silk#Las Vegas
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lady Gaga's Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch: Lady Gaga GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 Grammys. Put your hands up, make 'em touch for Lady Gaga. The singer stepped out to the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in a head-turning custom Armani Privé dress. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
MUSIC
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy