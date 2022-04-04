ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for ‘Donda’

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtOL0_0eyT5IfK00

Kanye “Ye” West was absent from the 2022 Grammys held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but still walked away with two awards .

Early in the night, West won in the best melodic rap performance category alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby for “Hurricane.” The category honors a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap. Later, West’s song “Jail” took best rap song, with Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, West and Mark Williams, and Jay-Z sharing the award.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Disgraced rocker Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault and is being investigated by the LAPD for some of those allegations, is featured on the track and was initially nominated alongside Ye before the Recording Academy removed his nomination, citing that Manson was not a writer on the song .

Ye was also nominated in the best rap album for Donda and album of the year twice — once for Donda and once for Lil Nas X’s Montenero .

A representative for West confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that an unannounced 2022 Grammys performance was pulled due to “concerning online behavior” from the rapper. A report published by The Blast alleged Ye received a call from the Recording Academy notifying him that he was scrapped from this year’s Grammys performer lineup. While West is up for five nominations this year — including the late addition for album of the year — at the time of the report, Ye had not been publicly confirmed to perform at the April 3 show alongside the other artists in the Grammys first round of artist announcements.

The news followed the Donda rapper’s temporary suspension from Instagram on March 16, after he published a post featuring a slur that targeted The Daily Show host Trevor Noah . In the since-deleted post, lyrics to “Kumbaya” were replaced with a variation of a racial epithet based on a minstrel character in response to a Daily Show segment in which Noah addressed the rapper’s online fixation on and harassment of both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson by calling it “terrifying to watch.” During the 24-hour suspension, the Grammy-winning musician was unable to post, comment or send DMs.

West’s response to the Daily Show and Grammys host was the latest in an ongoing saga around his divorce from Kardashian, who was declared legally single March 2. West has made numerous social media comments about their split, their children and Davidson, with the rapper even apologizing in February for posts where he published private texts with Kardashian on his public account. The Grammy winner also depicted himself decapitating a claymation version of Davidson in his video for “Eazy.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 4

Evelyn Gage
17h ago

I know the news media gets paid for reporting star news but this reporting is getting a little much. Congrats to Kanye. He didn't have to be there to receive that. But let's cut it with the personal life. He made his bed - let him sleep 💤 n it.

Reply
2
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will No Longer Attend Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda will no longer attend the 94th Annual Oscars on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre in person after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The award-winning singer-songwriter announced he would miss this year’s ceremony via his Twitter Saturday afternoon. “Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” he said.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Troy Kotsur Picked a Deep Green Tuxedo for the Oscars: "Tan Tones Wouldn't Work For Him"Oscars: Winners List...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trevor Noah References Will Smith Oscars Incident in Grammys Monologue

Trevor Noah took the stage as the 2022 Grammys host, armed with plenty of comedy fodder from recent current events. During his monologue, Noah included a joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last week’s Oscars ceremony. “We’re gonna be listening to some music, we’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be singing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we’re gonna be giving out awards all throughout the night,” he said.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: The Grammy Awards Remain a Tedious, Pedestrian AffairGrammys: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish Shut Out as Jon Batiste Surprises With Album...
MUSIC
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kanye
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Shawn Carter
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Marilyn Manson
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Lapd#The Recording Academy#Montenero
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Kanye & Kim Attend Saint's Soccer Game Together, Successfully Co-Parent

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters -- because they were finally able to be in each other's company ... albeit, for the sake of their kid. The former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend -- the first time in a long time, especially...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Gives Kate Beckinsale His Jacket As They Cozy Up Outside Vanity Fair Oscars Party

New Hollywood couple? Jason Momoa, who is dealing with marriage issues with Lisa Bonet, was seen getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale after the Oscars. Jason Momoa was such a gentleman to Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27. The Aquaman star, 42, was pictured lending his suit jacket to Kate, 48, who was seemingly chilly outside of the star-studded event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. The pair continued to chat it up and seemed to be having a great time together.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy