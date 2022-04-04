Don Bullock Chevrolet to host Corvette, classic car show

Community Calendar listings are published as a public service of The Enterprise. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Monday for each Wednesday’s edition. Email listings to cfriedman@wilsontimes.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.

ROCKY MOUNT — The Eastern Carolina Corvette Club will host the Participants’ Choice Corvette and Classic Car Show on Saturday, April 9, at Don Bullock Chevrolet, 1920 N. Wesleyan Blvd.. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

For information on entering the show, call Buster Dawson at 252-289-6304 or Charles King at 252-399-9361.

Bailey commissioners to meet

BAILEY — The town Board of Commissioners will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Bailey Town Hall, 6217 Main St.

Meetings are open to the public and include time reserved for public comment. For more information, call Town Hall at 252-235-4977 or email townclerk@townofbaileync.org.

Farmers market opening set

NASHVILLE — The Nashvile Farmers Market will hold its grand opening and first market day from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at 723 S. Barnes St.

The market is a joint town of Nashville and Nash County government project and will feature fresh local produce, arts and crafts.

Plate sale supports Fourth of July festivities

CASTALIA — The town of Castalia’s Fourth of July Committee will hold a barbecue chicken plate sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at 9507 Main St.

Barbecue chicken will be sold for $10 per plate until the food sells out. Proceeds benefit the town’s annual Independence Day celebration.

Miracle Park to host mother-son luau

ELM CITY — The Nash County Miracle Park at Coopers, 3471 Joyner Road, will host a Mother & Son Luau from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Organizers say the afternoon will include games, food and prizes. The park is located in Nash County’s unincorporated Coopers community and has an Elm City address.

Beddingfield High reunion slated

WILSON — The Beddingfield High School class of 1991 will hold a 30-year reunion dinner and dance on Saturday, Oct. 15. Venue and schedule have not yet been announced.

Teachers and their dates are invited free of charge, and alumni and dates are invited for a fee. All participants must RSVP.

To sign up or learn more, email bhsco91alum@gmail.com. To connect with organizers and classmates, search for “E.T. Beddingfield Class of 1991” on Facebook and click the button to request to join the group.

Meal program seeks volunteers

NASHVILLE — Nash County Senior Services is seeking volunteers for the agency’s home-delivered meal program in Spring Hope, Bailey and the West Mount area.

The program delivers a hot, nutritious lunchtime meal for seniors on 10 routes within Nash County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying medical conditions, several volunteers have been unable to participate. Organizers are seeking adults without chronic health conditions and COVID-19 risk factors who are available from 9:30-11 a.m. at least one weekday each week to deliver meals. Depending on the route, meal deliveries take roughly half an hour to an hour.

Prospective volunteers or people with questions can call Senior Services Coordinator Wendy Perry at 252-459-1367.

